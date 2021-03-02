An all-star cast leads the new action crime thriller Adverse, from writer and director Brian A. Metcalf. The movie is hitting On Demand, Digital and DVD this March. Today, we have an exclusive sneak peek at the action, with a clip featuring the legendary Sean Astin of The Goonies and Stranger Things fame. He is joined by Red Band Society star Thomas Ian Nicholas for a look at the darker side of rideshare services.

In Adverse, Thomas Ian Nicholas (Red Band Society) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) star in this gritty, intense urban thriller about one man's quest for revenge. Struggling to make ends meet, rideshare driver Ethan (Nicholas) learns his sister Mia is deep in debt to a sleazy drug dealer. When Mia goes missing, Ethan discovers that crime boss Kaden (Rourke) is behind the act, and to get close to him Ethan takes a job as Kaden's driver.

One by one Ethan hunts down members of Kaden's crew to wreak bloody vengeance as he prepares to confront Kaden himself. The stellar cast also includes Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller. The film is written and directed by Brian A. Metcalf (Living Among Us).

Our exclusive clip finds Sean Astin starring as big boss Frankie, who is interrogating Thomas Nicholas' ride share driver Ethan. The guy has been getting bad reviews, and the comments about his driving style lean on the negative. He has been accused of taking longer routes to screw his passengers out of money. He denies that, claiming he took a short cut to get the rider to her destination faster. Frankie accuses his employee of driving women somewhere private where he can take advantage of them. But those accusations are firmly denied. Does Frankie like to hit on hot young girls? Another report claims he has been sexually harassing various patrons.

Is that true? Ethan claims the young woman threw up in the back of his car, and he had to clean the mess. That doesn't matter to Frankie. He must follow protocol and run the negative reviews by corporate. Ethan doesn't get fired. But he does get suspended. Frankie owes the driver over ten grand, but the boss refused to pay up. Ethan can't get his money until the sexual assault accusations blow over. That's simply company policy.

So what will happen to Ethan, and will Frankie eventually get what's coming to him? You'll have to check back in with Adverse when it becomes available next week. Lionsgate will release the crime, action thriller on Digital, On Demand & DVD on March 9th, 2021. Check back later in the week when we will have an exclusive interview with Adverse star Lou Diamond Phillips, where he chats about the new action thriller and also gives some interesting insight into the return of Chavez in Young Guns 3.