The legendary Owen Hart is making a posthumous return to the world of wrestling. AEW: All Elite Wrestling announced on Monday that the wrestling organization has partnered up with the Owen Hart Foundation, founded by Owen's widow Dr. Martha Hart, to honor the late wrestler. This partnership will include AEW hosting a tournament for the wrestlers called the Owen Hart Tournament Cup, with the winner receiving "The Owen" cup.

Other Owen Hart merchandise will also be produced as a part of this deal. This includes things like new action figures, posters, apparel, and even his inclusion in the upcoming AEW video game. AEW CEO Tony Khan and Dr. Hart have both explained in a joint statement why now was the time to reintroduce Owen to the world of pro wrestling to further honor his legacy.

"AEW's relationship with the Hart family dates back to our inaugural pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing in 2019, and Owen's influence is still felt today," Khan said. "To extend his memory and his legacy even further through this agreement is a powerful and meaningful moment for the entire wrestling community."

Dr. Martha Hart added: "The Owen Hart Foundation is extremely pleased to partner with AEW in this wonderful joint venture to honor Owen's substantial international wrestling career and the lasting influence he and his craft has had in the sport. AEW's Owen Hart Cup Tournament serves as a tremendous tribute to Owen and provides an incredible way for professional wrestling enthusiasts to celebrate his work in a most fitting way. We trust that Tony Khan and his amazing AEW team will do a brilliant job with this highly anticipated project. This OHF/AEW partnership is my special gift to all of Owen's magnificent loyal fans who forever remember him and his inspiring repertoire of talents."

A pro wrestling legend, Owen Hart was performing at a WWE pay-per-view event in 1999 when he fell to his death due to a stunt gone wrong. In subsequent years, Dr. Hart filed a lawsuit against WWE to prevent them from using Owen's name and likeness for merchandise, and they no longer release any new merchandise for the late wrestler. Partnering up with AEW will allow Martha to let the fans celebrate Owen's legacy in the pro wrestling business without the need to do any more business with WWE.

The Owen Hart Foundation was established in 2000 in memory of celebrated world-renowned Canadian wrestler Owen Hart. The non-profit's mandate is "Education" and their goal is to help provide opportunities for hard-working people who have limited resources but unlimited potential. For over twenty years, the foundation has assisted those in at-risk communities with scholarships, housing, various forms of international assistance, food drives, backpack giveaways, Christmas projects, and more.

All Elite Wrestling is quickly emerging as a serious competitor that WWE might want to start worrying about. Recently, the company brought back CM Punk after a 7-year hiatus, drawing immense interest from pro wrestling fans. Other former WWE stars like Ruby Soho and Bryan Danielson have since joined their ranks, with other names rumored to be jumping ship soon as well. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT, while the new fight-forward show AEW Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET.