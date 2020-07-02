The wrestling match of the century is about to go down, as All Elite Wrestling has announced a "Puppy Battle Royale" for next week's Fyter Fest television special. On this week's installment of the company's weekly show on TNT, a new video advertisement unveiled that the first-ever Puppy Battle Royale will be taking place next week for night two of the two-night event. AEW has also tweeted a commercial with a peek at playful puppies in a miniature wrestling ring, and you can take a look at that below.

How about a casual puppy break after that first match #FyterFest#AEWDynamitepic.twitter.com/pyGBdAOnS6 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 2, 2020

"This is a main event for the ages. It will not be for the weak at heart," legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross says in the video, introducing the wrestling puppies. Having Ross provide his signature commentary for the match will also help make the Puppy Battle Royale that much more genuine and even more entertaining. Longtime wrestling fans will remember Ross as the voice of WWE for many years, and he is often quoted by fans to this day. Ross has since switched over to AEW to provide his commentary services, and it should be fun to hear the man who once called Mankind vs. The Undertaker providing his thoughts on a wrestling match with puppies.

Night two of Fyter Fest will feature a variety of humans battling each other in addition to the Puppy Battle Royale. Other matches confirmed for the event include Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela, Nyla Rose vs. an opponent yet to be revealed, Colt Cabana and The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored, FTR and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade and Lucha Brothers (Pengaton Jr. and Ray Fenix); and Kenny Omega and Adam Page defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Private Party (with Matt Hardy). The card is subject to change.

Certainly, WWE is comfortable high atop the mountain as the top wrestling promotion in the world, but AEW has proven to be a worthy competitor since its debut on television last year. Featuring a blend of recognizable former WWE stars and talented new performers, the promotion has been holding their own on Wednesday nights, often beating WWE's Wednesday night program NXT in the TV ratings. Without a doubt, the Puppy Battle Royale can only help the company to stand out much more, as while WWE has featured many outlandish stories of their own, a televised battle royale with puppies on a wrestling show seems to be a first.

Of course, the Fyter Fest name intentionally misspells the word "fighter," spoofing the infamous Fyre Fest music festival. It originally launched as a pay-per-view event last year, now serving as an annual show for AEW. This year, it's a televised wrestling special airing in two separate parts, with the first airing on TNT on July 1. The second night, featuring the Puppy Battle Royale, will air on July 8 on TNT at 8 p.m. ET. The advertisement for Fyter Fest night two shown above comes to us from All Elite Wrestling on Twitter.