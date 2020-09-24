Filmmaker and American History X director Tony Kaye has found a lead star for his next project, as Djimon Hounsou has signed on to appear in Kaye's upcoming movie African History Y. Not much is known about the story at this time as plot details are still under wraps, but the movie has been described as "a story of tragedy and redemption." Kaye is writing the script alongside Charles Chanchori and Jason Corder, and Kaye will also produce with DeForrest Taylor, Marc Le Chat, and Raymond J. Markovich.

"Djimon and I met just after I did American History X," Tony Kaye said in a statement. "It was a cathartic meeting, and I knew immediately that he was an actor that I had to work with. The material had to be right, and thank God, now we have a project to work together on. The color cameras inside my head are ready to go to work in Africa."

Djimon Hounsou also spoke about his casting in African History Y.

"African History Y could not have come at a better time as I explore bringing more extraordinary African stories to the world. I'm excited to be working with Tony, and it's somewhat pre-ordained that he and I have come full circle to work with each other," the Oscar-nominated actor said.

Although African History Y has a title that's very similar to American History X, the two stories don't appear to be connected, but it's possible they'll share similar themes. Released in 1998, American History X was written by David McKenna. It stars Edward Norton as a white supremacist who questions his views on racism following a three-year stint in prison, hoping to prevent his younger brother (Edward Furlong) from heading down the same path. The acclaimed movie also stars Fairuza Balk, Stacy Keach, Ethan Suplee, and Beverly D'Angelo.

Kaye started as a music video director, known for working with artists like Roger Waters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Johnny Cash. His video for "Runaway Train" by Soul Asylum had even won a Grammy Award. He made his feature debut as a director with American History X, but his issues behind the scenes with the studio, New Line Cinema, along with star Edward Norton are well documented. The fallout made a negative impact on Kaye's career, and it wouldn't be until 2006 when he directed another movie.

Hounsou is a master of his craft, having been nominated for Best Supporting Actor Oscars for the movies In America and Blood Diamond. He has also appeared in movies like Amistad, Gladiator, and Furious 7. The actor has made a name for himself in both the MCU and the DCEU as well. For the former, he played Korath the Pursuer in Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel. In the DCEU, he played both the Fisherman King in Aquaman and the wizard Shazam in Shazam!.

It's not yet clear when African History Y will begin filming, or when we can anticipate the project seeing a release. More updates are likely soon to follow ahead of the movie's production. This news comes to us from Deadline.