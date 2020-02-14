We have an exclusive clip from Cranked Up Films' After Midnight to share today. The romantic monster movie has been getting rave reviews and the clip teases the mysterious creature at the heart of the story. As the new clip proves, it's definitely not a small cat or a panther, so never mind those suspicions. The movie, which was previously titled Something Else, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 26th, 2019. It will be released in limited theaters and VOD platforms in the United States through Cranked Up Films on Feb 14th, 2020.

After Midnight is set when main character Hank suddenly wakes up to an empty home after ten years of small-town, storybook romance with Abby. With nothing but a cryptic note to explain why she left, Hank's charmed life begins to fall apart. To make matters worse, Abby's disappearance seems to trigger the arrival of a ferocious creature that crawls out of the old grove on the edge of his property.

Dealing with a girlfriend suddenly leaving is tough enough. But for Hank (writer/co-director/star Jeremy Gardner of The Battery), heartbreak couldn't have come at a worse time. There's also that aforementioned monster trying to break through his front door every night. Co-starring Brea Grant (Dexter) and co-directed by Christian Stella, the movie is an introspective crowd-pleaser about love, loss, and monsters, and is produced by Rustic Films - the celebrated creative team behind Spring, The Endless, and SYNCHRONIC. From the looks of the trailers and the latest clip, things are about to get out of hand really fast if Hank doesn't figure out his next steps in a timely manner.

Jeremy Gardner recently revealed how he came up with the idea for the 2020 horror movie, After Midnight. According to the director/star, everything started when he began thinking about his own relationship and then merged that idea with another. The results took a little while for Gardner to produce, but it seems that it was worth it. He had this to say.

"Well, I was in a very long relationship that was on the out. I started thinking about how one person in a relationship might end up giving up more of who they are to maintain this status quo of this lifestyle. That ends up driving a wedge in the relationship even more. It all came down to about sacrifice and relationships. Then I had this vision of a couch in front of a door. To my wondering, why is that couch in front of that door? Why is there a gun on the ground? Then I started marrying these two ideas of something trying to get into a house and with this relationship between the couple. I'm a very slow writer, so the story wove its way together over time."

As for writing the After Midnight script, it was completed nearly a decade ago. Jeremy Gardner and Chris Stella were having a hard time finding someone to produce the project over the years. It wasn't until they ran into Dave Lawson, Justin Benson, and Aaron Morehead that things started to finally get rolling. According to Stella, they "swooped to help this project. They got us the budget can do this thing." Thankfully, the masses only have to wait one more day to see After Midnight. You can check out the exclusive clip from the movie above, thanks to the Good Deed Entertainment Vimeo channel.