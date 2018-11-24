Have you been thinking to yourself, 'Man, 50 Shades of Grey was good, but it would have been so much better had it been aimed at a teenage audience'? Well, you're in luck, because Hollywood has answered your call. Today, we have the first trailer and poster for After. And it's exactly that, a quasi-50 Shades prequel targeted towards high schoolers who still hold Harry Style near and dear to their heart.

Get ready for Christian and Anastasia, the early years. Not really, but kind of. At least it's not another pair of terminally ill star crossed lovers that will leave you weeping in your seat, wishing you hadn't forgotten the Kleenex. Though, this college-bound romantic drama could still very much leave you a big wet sopping mess in more ways than one.

Aviron Pictures has released the teaser-trailer for the studio's forthcoming film After. The movie is based on Anna Todd's best-selling novel of the same name, which became a publishing sensation after crashing the fan fiction sharing site Wattpad due to overwhelming popular demand. After follows Tessa (Josephine Langford), a dedicated college student, dutiful daughter and loyal girlfriend to her high school sweetheart whose guarded world opens up when she meets the dark and mysterious Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin).

Tessa has enters her first semester in college. Armed with grand ambitions for her future, everything changes when she falls for the magnetic, brooding rebel who makes her question all she thought she knew about herself and what she wants out of life. Sure, this sounds like it would be perfectly timed for a Valentine's Day release, but it will instead arrive a few months later, lurching the hearts of theatergoers everywhere when it hits the big screen on April 12, 209.

Jenny Gage is making her feature film debut with After, following her documentary All This Panic, which follows a group of teenagers over the course of a three year period. So she intimately knows the ends and outs of high school life and what it's like to head off to college for the first time, giving a first-hand perspective to After that some older filmmakers may have abandoned long ago. It will definitely feel authentic.

Gage is working from a script by Susan McMartin, who adapted Anna Todd's book. The book started life as a piece of One Direction fan fiction, with Harry Styles the brooding bad boy. The original After trilogy picked up over 1 Billion readers on Wattpad. And the stories featured appearances from other One Direction members, not just Harry Styles. All names were changed to protect the innocent, obviously. Though it's obvious this is being set up as a series of movies.

Actress Indiana Evans, who starred in Blue Lagoon: The Awakening, was actually fan-cast in the book to play the role of Tessa. Anna Todd had fallen in love with Indiana Evans and decided to use her as a character in the book. It's unclear if Indiana Evans ever considered taking on the role in the actual movie.

You can get your first steamy look at After in the trailer below, which was provided by Aviron Pictures. They have also released a first look poster which is sure to get you all hot and bothered. Just imagine it's Harry Styles and Indiana Evans. You need a very cold shower now, don't ya?