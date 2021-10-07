Kathryn Hahn will return as Agatha Harkness in a planned continuation of WandaVision. At the start of the year, Hahn made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when WandaVision streamed on Disney+. Apparently, Marvel Studios had plans for Agatha to return all along as it's now being reported, per Variety, that Hahn will reprise the role for her own spinoff series. Marvel hasn't offered an official comment as of this time on the news.

Per the report, the WandaVision spinoff is described as a "dark comedy" series with Hahn's Agatha Harkness as the central character. No additional plot details have yet been revealed, but it's noted that WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer will serve as writer and executive producer on this new Disney+ project. If the project officially moves forward, it would mark the first new series to come from Schaeffer after signing an overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television in May.

It's not exactly surprising to see Marvel bringing back Kathryn Hahn for more Agatha Harkness, though it's even better to know she would be getting her own show with this project. Hahn was very widely acclaimed for her performance, both with Marvel fans and with critics. She won the Best Villain Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for WandaVision along with Best Fight with Elizabeth Olsen. Hahn was also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for the role at the Primetime Emmy Awards, with many fans feeling she was robbed when she didn't win.

WandaVision served to kick off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it arrived in January. The show is far unlike anything else we've seen from Marvel thus far, but it was a very big hit with the fans. It stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the MCU as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively. Kathryn Hahn co-stars as the nosy neighbor Agnes who turns out to have been Agatha Harkness all along.

"One of the great things in building the MCU is seeing audiences respond to characters that they were not expecting or that they were not asking for," Kevin Feige said in July of Hahn's performance in WandaVision, per Rotten Tomatoes. "I wouldn't say there was a huge contingency of people banging down the door for Agatha Harkness to appear in the MCU, but she's a great character portrayed by a great actress. And by the first few episodes people are asking, 'Where is she going to show up again? What else is she going to do?'"

Of when we might see Hahn back in the role, Feige said, "Someday. Someday soon. You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things. But within the MCU, it can't come soon enough. Let's put it that way."

As Feige noted, Kathryn Hahn is part of the stellar ensemble cast for the upcoming sequel Knives Out 2 from filmmaker Rian Johnson. She has also been cast to play the late Joan Rivers in an upcoming biographical limited series The Comeback Girl at Showtime. No word yet on when the planned WandaVision spinoff might premiere.