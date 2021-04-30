Among the upcoming onslaught of Disney+ MCU shows to come out is Secret Invasion, an adaptation of the comic-book storyline of the same name. The show is a crossover event that will see new and old MCU faces appearing in a conflict between the heroes of Earth and the shapeshifting Skrulls trying to take over the planet. Emilia Clarke and Olivia Colman will be joining the cast, alongside a character that Marvel fans might already be familiar with.

According to an online source, Marvel is in the middle of casting a "young woman of Chinese ethnicity, aged 20-25," for the role of Daisy Johnson, a.k.a Quake. An appearance by Quake would make sense, as she had appeared in the comic book version of Secret Invasion. The thing is, Quake has already appeared in the MCU. The main character of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. was a seemingly new character named Skye (Chloe Bennet). Only for it to be revealed that she is, in fact, Daisy Johnson. So, why wouldn't Bennet continue playing the character in future Marvel projects?

This new rumor comes courtesy of 4chan. To say that it's not exactly the most reliable of sources would be a vast understatement. Nevertheless, Marvel possibly recasting Quake is only the latest uncertainty regarding the MCU shows that came out before Disney+. The current rumor is that all the pre-WandaVision TV shows will be written out by having them take place in a separate reality than the prime one.

Indeed, the current canon status of shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Defenders, and The Punisher is a little uncertain. Rumors of reboots are circulating the internet, including reports of Charlie Cox once again playing Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Assuming he is, it remains unclear if he'll be playing the same Matt Murdock as the earlier Daredevil show or a version from a different part of the multiverse.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., however, differs from the Marvel Netflix shows or even the Hulu ones like Runaways or Cloak & Dagger. It interconnects with the movies to the greatest extent. Characters from the films like Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), Marie Hill (Cobie Smulders), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) appeared on the show. The Helicarrier that Fury shows up with at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron is revealed to have come from Coulson during Season 2. All in all, it seems that ignoring or erasing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D from continuity should be the hardest to reconcile.

When asked about the future of any of these past shows, Kevin Feige played it coy and essentially went 'never say never.' Again, Quake being recast is still merely speculation, as is Quake's role in setting up a Jimmy Woo-led Agents of Atlas in the MCU. So, for the time being, the only thing for a Marvel viewer to do is to wait and see. This news comes to us via Inverse.