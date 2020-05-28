Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7 is officially underway, which means the long-running Marvel TV show is coming to an end soon. While the show has largely operated in its own little corner of the universe, it seems we're in for a crossover before Coulson and the gang pack it in for good. Per executive producers Jed Whedon, Jeph Loeb and Jeffrey Bell, season 7 will tie into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

There is no question that Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. takes place in the same universe as the movies, as Clark Greggy's Agent Coulson started his run in Iron Man before seemingly meeting his demise in The Avengers. But as the show rolled on, the connections to the movies lessened and it started to feel less connected. However, in an interview following the season 7 premiere, the trio of producers teased that there will be a more significant connection this year. Here's what they had to say about it.

Jed Whedon: We're going to bump into something.

Jeph Loeb: (laughs) Yeah, we'll bump into something.

Jeffrey Bell: Something will definitely happen.

That is about as vague as it gets, but should serve as good news for longtime fans. The question is, what will they "bump" into? Unfortunately, without more to work with, anything at this point would be wild and mostly baseless speculation. In the early seasons, the connections to the MCU were more prominent. Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury made a memorable cameo on an episode, and Jaimie Alexander appeared as Lady Sif in two episodes, reprising her role from the Thor movies. Plus, the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier were heavily felt in the series.

But beyond the first two seasons, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. truly started carving its own path. Though as the first live-action Marvel show in the MCU era it has earned its place in the franchise. Luckily, it seems the show will end with a bang. Jeffrey Bell, who also serves as co-showrunner, had this to add.

"I want to say that because this was our last season and because there was an underlying nostalgia, we really went for it with stories. I mean, we took chances. There's a lot of fun things that we would've never attempted earlier in the show and I'm really curious to see how fans respond to some of those bolder choices."

The future of Marvel TV will largely reside on the Disney+ streaming service. Shows such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki will connect more directly with the movies, with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige heavily involved. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with a new episode Wednesday, June 3 on ABC. This news comes to us via Deadline.