Star Wars star, Ahmed Best, has declared his desire to play Reed Richards AKA Mr. Fantastic in Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four movie. The actor, who is best known for portraying Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, responded on social media to the idea that Marvel Studios is planning to have a black actor play Mr. Fantastic.

Officially throwing my hat in that ring. https://t.co/5YeafbuO6f — Ahmed BEst (@ahmedbest) July 16, 2021

Following the reveal that Lovecraft Country star, Jonathan Majors, will play Kang the Conqueror (and his variants), critic Zaki Hassan wrote; ""Given that Kang's real name is Nathaniel Richards and he's a distant descendant of Reed Richards, I don't think it's unreasonable to think the MCU's version of Mr. Fantastic will be played by a black actor." With this idea in mind, Ahmed simply replied...

"Officially throwing my hat in that ring."

Be warned, SPOILERS for the finale of Loki to follow. Everybody who hasn't seen it gone? Good. Majors was finally introduced during the dramatic events of the Loki finale, with the actor playing one of Kang's many variants, in this case, He Who Remains. With Kang being a descendant of Reed Richards, it stands to reason that Marvel may be looking for a black actor to lead the superhero family, something which Ahmed Best would clearly relish.

Best was treated disgracefully by a certain subset of the fanbase following his role as Jar Jar Binks, with the actor's mental health being hugely affected by the unfairly harsh response. The actor even became frightened to attend Star Wars events due to disgruntled fans. Being given the opportunity to play Mr. Fantastic would go a long way to relaunching the actor back into franchise filmmaking, as well as giving him the opportunity to show audiences what he can do beyond Binks.

Last year's Disney Investor Day event finally revealed Marvel's plans for a Fantastic Four. During the event, it was confirmed that Spider-Man: Far from Home director, Jon Watts, is on board to helm the movie, which will bring Marvel's super-powered family into the MCU. Currently there is no word on what Marvel Studios plans to do with the iconic superheroes in order to bring them into the MCU, or who they plan to cast to play them, but rumors have been flying thick and fast ever since the announcement with many hoping that ﻿The Office ﻿star, John Krasinski, will sign on as Reed Richards.

With the likes of The Fantastic Four and The X-Men now under the Marvel umbrella, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, has revealed that he cannot wait to add these characters to the MCU roster. "The truth is, I'm excited for all of them. I'm excited, and it's not just the marquee names you know - there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements," Feige said of all the characters who Marvel can now use on the big and small screen. "And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I've been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it's very exciting."

Despite his excitement, Feige somewhat dampened the spirits of Fantastic Four fans, stating that there are no plans to reveal casting or anything else related to the movie any time soon. "I don't think it's soon," he said while attending a red-carpet event for Black Widow. "This [Black Widow] is our first red carpet event in two years. We'll see what happens with upcoming gatherings and fan events where we can release more news. I hope sometime in the near future."