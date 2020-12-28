A new Star Wars fan theory posits that the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series may fix a major plot hole from The Last Jedi. Fans were beyond excited to see the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2. She was a great help to Din Djarin on his mission, even revealing the Child's real name to be Grogu. Tano was the one who sent Djarin and Grogu to the temple on Tython, which resulted in a whole new adventure that concluded with Luke Skywalker appearing to train Grogu.

Disney and Lucasfilm just officially announced the Ahsoka live-action series, which Dave Filoni is currently developing. It's unclear when the show will begin filming, or exactly what it will be about. However, Star Wars fans are hoping that it will introduce the live-action versions of Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger. Other than that, there aren't any real ideas as to what could happen in the upcoming Disney+ series. With that being said, a new fan theory could shed some light on the storyline and another controversial one.

The latest Ahsoka fan theory involves another return of Luke Skywalker. The fan goes on to say that Ahsoka Tano could be the one to warn Luke about carrying on the Jedi legacy. At this point in time, Tano is more than likely a little disenfranchised after watching Anakin Skywalker easily move to the dark side of the Force, which could see her clashing with Luke. Obviously, we know that Luke goes on to start his own Jedi temple anyway, possibly ignoring some advice that Tano was offering him.

This could be where the seeds for The Last Jedi end up being planted. Luke Skywalker obviously still believes in the power of the Force and the importance of the Jedi, otherwise he never would have come for Grogu in The Mandalorian. After Luke exiles himself on Ahch-To, he could be even more bitter for not heeding alleged advice from Ahsoka Tano. It's possible that the Ahsoka series could provide more of a backstory as to why Luke is the way he is when we meet up with him in The Last Jedi.

The Last Jedi may go down in history as the most divisive Star Wars movie in history. Some fans were very interested in the way that Rian Johnson subverted expectations, while others were less than thrilled to see their Jedi idol acting uncharacteristically. Regardless, Dave Filoni might be looking for ways to make that transition make even more sense, which could be a great way of connecting the sequel trilogy to what is happening on Disney+, even bringing The Mandalorian into play. For now, we're going to have to wait quite a while to see what Dave Filoni has up his sleeve for the Ahsoka series. The latest Star Wars fan theory comes to us from Reddit.