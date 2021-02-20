Aladdin actor Mena Massoud is reportedly in talks with Disney and Lucasfilm to join the cast of Ahsoka as Ezra Bridger. The Mandalorian spin-off is currently in the development phase with Dave Filoni at the helm. Late last year, Disney confirmed and announced a lot of various new Star Wars projects, with the Disney+ series surrounding fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano being one of the most popular. Rosario Dawson introduced the live-action version of the character in season 2 of The Mandalorian, which just left fans wanting more.

In season 2 of The Mandalorian, it is revealed that Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, and it is believed that this is what the Ahsoka series will focus on. With Thrawn being in the mix, it was automatically assumed by most Star Wars aficionados that Ezra Bridger would be involved too. Now, it seems that the production may have found their actor to portray Bridger. According to sources, Mena Massoud will play Ezra Bridger in the highly anticipated series, while others claim he is the current frontrunner for the role.

Obviously, Lucasfilm has not confirmed that they are talking to Mena Massoud to play Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka. Back in January, it was reported that the studio had tapped Lars Mikkelsen to portray Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen provided the voice of Thrawn in the Rebels series, and he was/is a frontrunner in the eyes of most Star Wars fans who have wanted to see a live-action version of the villain for years now. Like the Mena Massoud news, the studio has not come forward to confirm, nor deny the reports. As for Massoud, this would be his second time starring alongside a blue actor after appearing with Will Smith in Aladdin.

Mena Massoud starred in Disney's live-action adaptation of Aladdin, which was a huge success. However, the actor has been very vocal about getting new roles after the movie's success. "I'm kind of tired of staying quiet about it," he says. "I want people to know that it's not always dandelions and roses when you're doing something like Aladdin. 'He must have made millions. He must be getting all these offers.' It's none of those things. I haven't had a single audition since Aladdin came out." Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley had similar feelings after finishing the Skywalker Saga, and it seems that it was just a small phase for the actress, which may be the same for Massoud.

Ahsoka is the story that Dave Filoni has wanted to tell for years now, and it's something that Star Wars fans have asked a lot about for a long time. It's finally happening, and it looks like the rest of the cast is starting to fall into line, though we'll just have to wait and see if these casting reports end up being true. The Mena Massoud Ahsoka casting news was first reported by the Kessel Run Transmissions YouTube channel.