A new report has emerged suggesting another animated character could be making their live-action debut. This could be in the upcoming Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson as the titular character. Dawson made her debut in The Mandalorian season 2 after the Mandalorian found her while searching for Jedi. The series will be set after Return of the Jedi, but before the beginning of the sequel trilogy.

According to Illuminerdi, Dawson will be joined by a "lead character in their 20s-30s." The report also mentions that the studio is "looking to cast an Asian woman for the role." There are plenty of speculations about who this could be. According to CBR, sources are saying that this character is going to be Barriss Offee, the Jedi Knight from The Clone Wars who betrayed the Jedi Order and framed Ahsoka for a crime.

In The Clone Wars, Barriss and Ahsoka were padawans at the same time with Ahsoka training under Anakin Skywalker and Barriss training under Master Luminara Unduli. Throughout the series, the two characters developed a bit of a friendship. However, in season 5, Barriss became disillusioned by the Jedi Order and bombed the Jedi Temple, letting Ahsoka take the fall for it. After Anakin was able to clear Ahsoka's name, Ahsoka too felt let down by the Jedi Order and decided to not rejoin the order.

In E.K. Johnston's Star Wars novel Ahsoka, the character reflects on her relationship with Barriss and how even though she disagreed with her methods, she did acknowledge that Barriss' ideology wasn't entirely wrong. "She let her anger cloud her judgement and she tried to justify her actions without considering their wider effects. She was afraid of the war and she didn't trust people she should've listened to. But she had a point about the Republic and the Jedi. There was something wrong with them, and we were too locked into our traditions to see what it was. Barriss should've done something else. She shouldn't have killed anyone, and she definitely shouldn't have framed me for it, but if we'd listened to her-really listened-we might have been able to stop Palpatine before he took power."

The series would have a lot of explaining to do for Barriss to appear. She had been taken into custody by the Jedi Order, but after the events of Order 66, Emperor Palpatine turned the Jedi Temple into his seat of power. Barriss would have had to survive Order 66 itself as well. It's possible that her disdain for the Jedi could have corrupted her, turning her towards the dark side of the force and into an inquisitor.

There are other possibilities for who the character might be. During her appearance in The Mandalorian, we saw Ahsoka asking about the whereabouts of Grand Admiral Thrawn. This suggests that Ahsoka is on the search for Ezra Bridger, who we last saw with Thrawn at the end of Star Wars Rebels. This casting could also be for Sabine Wren, a friend and ally of Ezra, who could join Ahsoka on her quest to locate Ezra.

It really is a mystery on who this character could be. Not much about this Ahsoka series is known, but these characters could be possibilities as they all have previous connections with the character of Ahsoka.