There's plenty of Hayden Christensen to go around in the Star Wars universe. Ahead of the actor's return as Anakin Skywalker in the upcoming series Obi-Wan Kenobi, it's being reported that Christensen will reprise the role again in the separate series Ahsoka. The news comes from THR but has not had an official announcement from Disney at this time.

What we know about Ahsoka for sure is that the series will star Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, a Jedi Knight who first rose to fame as an animated Star Wars character. She made her live-action debut with Dawson in the role in the second season of The Mandalorian. Additional plot details have not been revealed past her involvement, though we know Dive Filoni is writing the series and executive producing with Jon Favreau.

Because The Mandalorian and Ahsoka are set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, it's not clear how Anakin Skywalker will be worked into the story of the latter. Obi-Wan Kenobi goes further back in time to where Anakin's appearance will make sense, but Darth Vader is dead by the time The Mandalorian and its spinoffs are starting. Let the speculation begin, but it's possible Hayden Christensen could appear in flashback scenes or even as a Force Ghost.

Christensen first took on the role of Anakin Skywalker with 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. He reprised the role in 2004's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and 2005's Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It had never seemed like we would see Christensen back in that role but Disney venturing further into the Star Wars lore with all of these prequel shows has opened the door back up for that possibility. It's also been teased that Christensen's Anakin Skywalker and Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan will have the ultimate rematch on the show.

"Our fans will be thrilled that Hayden Christensen will be returning in the role of Darth Vader. This will be the rematch of the century," Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said of the return.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after Star War: Revenge of the Sith. It is written by Joby Harold and directed by Deborah Chow and will consist of six episodes. Along with Ewan McGregor in the titular role and Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, the series also features Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse returning as Owen Lars and his wife Beru Whitesun Lars. Also starring are Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jakcson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine.

"To be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars Universe in front of me, I mean -- just as a fan to be able to be part of that history is pretty amazing," Sung Kang said of his involvement, confirming that his mystery character will wield a lightsaber. "I kept pinching myself to go, 'How did I end up here?' and, my character has a lightsaber, to go, 'What? This is.. It's not a toy. It's actually the real thing, right?' So pretty cool."

Obi-Wan Kenobi will be released to Disney+ sometime in 2022. Ahsoka will reportedly start filming in early 2022. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.