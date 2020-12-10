After months of rumors, Disney and Lucasfilm are bringing two spin-offs having to do with The Mandalorian. Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic are the two new show that will premiere in 2021, exclusively on Disney+. The first of these two new shows features the return of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. The actress made her debut in The Mandalorian season 2 and fans were more than excited to see the character in live-action form and are looking forward to a lot more.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SH78By0Id3 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 10, 2020

As for Rangers of the New Republic, it is unclear what that show will be about at this time. With that being said, that show, and Ahsoka will all take place within the timeline of The Mandalorian, which has been a part of the rumors over the last few months. With Ahsoka Tano getting her own show, one can imagine that Ezra Bridger and Thrawn will be introduced into the live-action realm too, though that has not been confirmed at this time. In The Mandalorian season 2, Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, who was last seen with Bridger, so it would not be surprising at all to see the two fan-favorite characters in the upcoming series.

Lucasfilm and Disney have so many new shows on the way, along with new movies and it's going to be hard to keep up with everything. However, everything that they have mentioned is already getting fans excited for the next few years of everything coming to Disney+. For now, it's going to be a little while before we get an official look at any of these upcoming shows, but they will all be on Disney+.

In addition to the new announcements, Lucasfilm and Disney also have the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, along with the Rogue One Prequel Series. Disney+ is the place for new Star Wars content for now, but the big screen projects are also on the way. After the release of Solo, Lucasfilm and Disney decided to slow down their big screen projects after franchise fatigue had set in, due to the sequel trilogy and an aggressive marketing plan.

Hardcore Star Wars fans, for the most part, did not respond well to the sequel trilogy. However, there are still plenty of fans that did enjoy the storylines and the way that it wrapped up the Skywalker Saga. However, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were able to transform the franchise with only one episode of The Mandalorian. Once the world was introduced to Grogu, aka Baby Yoda or the Child, people started to realize that something special was happening. Now, hardcore fans are back on board and wondering what else Disney+ is going to be streaming. You can check out the official logos for Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic above, thanks to the official Mandalorian Twitter account.

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HxAumWruMX — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 10, 2020