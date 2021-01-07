Star Wars fans want Robert Downey Jr. to portray Grand Admiral Thrawn in the upcoming live-action Ahsoka series. The Mandalorian season 2 introduced the world to the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, who was played by Rosario Dawson. It was revealed that Thrawn is still alive and the Jedi is on his trail, which many believe will be a big portion of the recently announced Disney+ series. Could the Tony Stark actor be the right choice to bring Thrawn to life?

An old tweet from Senator-elect Jon Ossoff asking about Grand Admiral Thrawn in the sequel trilogy went viral earlier in the week. A lot of Star Wars fans were hoping that the villain was going to show up in the trilogy, but it did not end up happening. Luckily, it seems that Ahsoka will introduce the character, which has fans speculating about who will play him. One rumor that has picked up traction is Robert Downey Jr., and a fan has already gone ahead and made some fan art.

The Mandalorian season 2 made it seem that Ahsoka Tano is still on the hunt for Ezra Bridger, though that has not been officially confirmed. With that being said, the character learns that Thrawn is still alive and she is hunting for him. Jon Favreau recently revealed that Dave Filoni is currently developing the Ahsoka series, and one can easily see him bringing back Thrawn and Bridger, which would be huge for hardcore Star Wars fans who have been waiting to see live-action versions of these characters.

As for Robert Downey Jr. taking on the role of Thrawn, that is very much a rumor at this point in time. The actor has not spoken about the rumors and Lucasfilm likely will not comment on it, regardless if it is true or not. Thanks to the success of The Mandalorian, actors are jumping at the chance to get involved with the Star Wars franchise, which means that they have no problem getting people to play even the smallest background character. Unnamed sources claim that RDJ is currently in talks to take on the role of Thrawn, so we'll just have to wait and see what ends up happening.

It seems that Robert Downey Jr.'s name pops up just about any time a new Star Wars project is on the way. He's one of the biggest actors on the planet, so that makes sense. But, we have yet to see him sign on with Lucasfilm, despite the multiple rumors that have popped up over the last several years. He does have some extra time on his hands now that he is done portraying Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You can check out an image of what RDJ could look like as Grand Admiral Thrawn above, thanks to the Star Wars Quarter's Twitter account.

