Disney+ is very much in the Star Wars business, with several spin-offs and stories now being planned in the wake of the success of The Mandalorian. One such series will center on Ahsoka Tano, and a supposed leaked Ahsoka series synopsis may have now revealed several tantalising details that are sure to put a smile on Star Wars fans' faces everywhere.

"Ahsoka Tano is on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn in the hope it will help her locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi that disappeared with Thrawn many years ago."

Ahsoka finally made her live action debut in the second season of The Mandalorian and was played perfectly by Daredevil and Luke Cage star Rosario Dawson. Introduced in "Chapter 13: The Jedi," it was implied that Ahsoka has continued her search for Ezra Bridger, who was seemingly sucked into a wormhole during his battle with Thrawn during the animated series, Star Wars Rebels. This leak comes from known (and occasionally reliable) scooper Daniel RPK and, should it turn out to be accurate, the Ahsoka Tano series could be taking live action Star Wars into directions it has never been before.

There have been persistent rumors that live action versions of both Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn will be introduced in Ahsoka Tano, and, considering the closing moments of Ahsoka's arc in Star Wars Rebels, this leaked description would certainly make sense. The theory for the Ahsoka Tano series then is that, after catching Thrawn's trail, Ahsoka will reunite with the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren and the pair will track down Thrawn in the hopes of finding out what happened to Ezra.

It's also worth noting that this synopsis does fit with previous reports about the show's story, though it could of course just be an educated guess considering everything we know about Ahsoka from the Star Wars Rebels series. Though, this would absolutely be a story that pleases fans of the character and the wider Star Wars universe, with characters Thrawn and Ezra Bridger proving to be hugely before and very much worthy of the leap into live action.

Though the character was not known to wider audiences until recently, Ahsoka Tano has been a staple of Star Wars lore ever since her debut in 2008's Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Over time, she has found an audience and has become a truly important character within the franchise. Aside from her appearance in the The Clone Wars, Ahsoka has also appeared in the animated series Star Wars Rebels and over the years has become one of the most popular characters across the entire franchise.

The Ahsoka Tano limited series is being developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and will exist alongside both The Mandalorian and Rangers of the New Republic. Rosario Dawson will reprise her role as Ahsoka Tano, with the series expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022. As for the continuing adventures of The Mandalorian, season 3 is expected to debut at the end of this year. This comes to us courtesy of DanielRPK.