Lars Mikkelsen is reportedly playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series. The fan-favorite character was name dropped in season 2 of The Mandalorian by Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano. The Rebels character has been rumored to join the live-action Star Wars franchise for years now. There were even rumors that Thrawn was going to show up in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, though that obviously did not end up happening in the end. However, it seems like Dave Filoni is ready to reintroduce the villain in Ahsoka.

According to sources, Lucasfilm has tapped actor Lars Mikkelsen to portray Thrawn in Ahsoka. Mikkelsen and the studio have reportedly come to an agreement, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time. Jon Favreau recently revealed that Dave Filoni is hard at work on the spin-off series. However, that is about as much official intel that anyone has at this point in time. As was the case with all of The Mandalorian season 2 castings, we more than likely won't know if Mikkelsen is officially on board until the show debuts. Mikkelsen provided the voice of Thrawn in Rebels, so a lot of fans have wanted to see him take the character to live-action.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Iain Glen, Jason Isaacs, Anthony Starr, Lee Pace, Jon Hamm, and Robert Downey Jr. have all been rumored to take on the role of Thrawn in Ahsoka. With that being said, Lars Mikkelsen's name was brought up a lot by Star Wars fans on social media because of his previous involvement with the character. Either this is a rather great example of fancasting, or this is a rumor based on fans wanting Mikkelsen to play Thrawn. It's hard to tell at this point in time, but even the unconfirmed reports will likely get fans pretty excited.

In addition to the Lars Mikkelsen casting reports, some information about the Ahsoka series story has allegedly leaked. According to another unnamed source, unused scripts from Rebels will be used for the spin-off series, which will have "[Ahsoka] lead into spin-offs like an Ezra and Thrawn show. Ahsoka will be the story that the successor was supposed to be." This is a lot of information to take in, and much like the Grand Admiral Thrawn casting report, it has not been officially confirmed by anyone at Lucasfilm or Disney. Even if it is true, we won't know until Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau want us to know.

A lot of Star Wars fans were under the assumption that Sasha Banks had been cast as Sabine Wren in The Mandalorian season 2, which was later debunked. It is believed that Wren, along with Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, will be big parts of the Ahsoka series. Thrawn is a major villain and there is a ton of backstory that could be explored on the big or small screen. Small Screen U.K. was the first to announce that Lars Mikkelsen will reportedly be playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series.