It seems like it's just a matter of time before a new version of the Boy Wonder appears in another live-action DC project, and many fans of The Umbrella Academy are calling for Aidan Gallagher to be the next Robin. Just days ago, the second season of The Umbrella Academy premiered on Netflix, quickly earning great acclaim from big fans of the show. One of its brightest spots appears to be the performance of Gallagher as Number Five, and many people watching have already come up with the next role for Gallagher that would be perfect for the actor.

"So I started watching The Umbrella Academy last night and the only thing on my mind is how perfect of a Robin Aidan Gallagher would make," one Netflix subscriber tweeted after tuning in to the show. Many other tweets echo these very same sentiments, with the Damian Wayne version of Robin specifically getting a lot of suggestions for Gallagher to play in some kind of DC project. On social media, photoshopped images of Gallagher wearing the Robin mask have also been making the rounds, and they've been doing a lot to really sell people on the idea. Interesting fan art photos of the fantasy casting are floating around as well.

Prior to his fan favorite role on The Umbrella Academy, Aidan Gallagher was known for starring as the titular Nicky in the Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. The series aired for 82 episodes across four seasons between 2014 and 2018. He was a fan favorite on that show as well, earning two nominations for Favorite Male TV Star at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. A year after Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn ended, Gallagher began appearing on The Umbrella Academy for Netflix, quickly becoming an even bigger star upon the success of the series.

Whether it's for a DC movie or a television series, it's clear that a lot of people would be stoked to see him take on Robin next. On the big screen, the last version of Robin we saw came in 2012's The Dark Knight Rises, though we didn't actually see the character donning the tights and fighting crime. He had previously been portrayed by Chris O'Donnell in Batman Forever and Batman & Robin. He was also famously played by Burt Ward alongside Adam West's Bruce Wayne in the original Batman television series from the 1960's and an older version of Dick Grayson is played by Brenton Thwaites in the DC Universe series Titans.

As the second season of The Umbrella Academy is looking to be just as well-received with viewers as the original, there's a good chance that Netflix will renew the show for a third season. Given their history, it's obviously impossible to say for sure until an announcement is formally made by the streamer. In any case, there's likely to be great things in the future for Gallagher, whose fan base has grown tremendously since appearing on the popular Netflix show. You can take a look at some of the fan tweets calling for Gallagher's casting as Robin straight from Twitter below.

So I started watching the Umbrella Academy last night and the only thing on my mind is how perfect of a Robin Aidan Gallagher would make — Neo Medaxm (@NeoGameSpark) August 3, 2020

Los fans de #TheUmbrellaAcademy piden a Aidan Gallagher como un nuevo Robin.



¿Qué os parecería esta idea? pic.twitter.com/PO39faINW8 — 🦇 La Batcueva de Mario 🦇 (@BatcuevaDeMario) August 3, 2020

i do think @AidanRGallagher would make a good Damian Wayne/Robin — Chuckie (@ChuckieChk) August 3, 2020

¿Qué os parecería que #AidanGallagher (#TheUmbrellaAcademy) fuese #Robin? No es que haya algún rumor al respecto, pero con el mal humor de Cinco podría ser Jason... pic.twitter.com/cTejWLqIjr — Red Legacy Comics (@RedLegacyComics) August 3, 2020

👀Alguns fãs de #TheUmbrellaAcademy estão pensando no ator Aidan Gallagher como Damian Wayne, o #Robin mais recente. O que vocês achariam do ator como a versão live action do filho do Batman? pic.twitter.com/be2B0JaDZC — DC Patrol World 🏠 (@dcpatrolworld) August 3, 2020

#AidanGallagher Should be next Robin.



And maybe Diego a Shitty version of Nightwing. — RBT Aulox (@Aulox) August 2, 2020