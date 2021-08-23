Peyton List Is taking us back to the beginning of the life story of serial killer and prostitute, Aileen Wuornos, who murdered seven men in Florida in 1989 and 1990 by shooting them at point-blank range. Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman captures the story of the serial killer's teen years. Sneak a peek at how it all began.

Based on Aileen Wuornos's early life, America's most notorious female serial killer, back in 1976 a young Aileen arrives in Florida searching for a new life that will help her escape her tragic past, marries a wealthy Yacht Club president and has the chance to start again as part of Florida's high society. But tormented by inner demons she surrenders to her murderous impulses and wreaks havoc in the peaceful seaside community of Deland, Florida.

When asked what drew her to the role, Peyton List explains, "We know so little of the early years of Aileen, especially given she was living a very different life to the one we see in Monster. Embodying such a deeply complex and divisive character is what drew me to the project, and I can't wait to bring context to America's most infamous female serial killer." The film also stars Tobin Bell (Saw), Lydia Hearst (Z Nation), Nick Vallelonga (Green Book), Swen Temmel (In Time), Meadow Williams (Den of Thieves), and Andrew Biernat (Shadow's Edge).

Producer Lucas Jarach added, "Most Americans know about Aileen Wuornos' infamous killing spree as seen through the Oscar winning film Monster, but what they don't know are the details from her early life and the build-up of events that drove her to commit such horrific crimes. We look forward to bringing a new perspective to this incredible true story that has so much more to give audiences around the globe."

Voltage Pictures President and COO Jonathan Deckter was eager to work with List, saying, "We've been fans of Peyton's for quite awhile. Not only does she bring an immense amount of great acting ability to the project, she has a built-in powerhouse of fans with a combined 23M social media followers. It's also great to be working again with the very talented Lucas and Dan on this project and continue to bring unique stories to the screen for all generations and cinephiles alike."

This will be writer/director Daniel Farrands' second time out exploring one of America's infamous serial killers. Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman comes on the heels Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman where we see Chad Michael Murray take on the retelling Ted Bundy, as he is hunted by him FBI agents Kathleen McChesney (Holland Roden) and Robert Ressler (Jake Hays), organizers of the largest manhunt in history to apprehend America's most infamous serial killer.

Peyton List will have some pretty big shoes to fill as Charlize Theron's portrayal of Aileen Wuornos in Monster astonished audiences with her transformation, which elevated her performance of Wuornos' personality and mannerisms. Viewers had side-by-side examples to compare the two women with the documentary Aileen: Life and Death of a Serial Killer having been released the same year.﻿ Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman will hit theaters on September 20, followed by a U.S. VOD/DVD release via Dark Star Pictures on October 8.