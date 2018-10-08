The Air Bud cinematic universe has received an epic rap video tribute. It's hard to believe, but there are currently 14 films in the Air Bud franchise and they are collectively one of the biggest direct to DVD properties for Disney, having sold over $220 million to date. The first movie was released in 1997, and was a box office success, which led to the sequel, Air Bud: Golden Receiver, which was a total box office failure. The first two installments were the only ones to make it to the big screen, with the remaining twelve getting the direct to DVD treatment.

Rapper Alex Bale decided to dedicate a rap to the Air Bud cinematic universe late last year, presumably for the 20th anniversary of the franchise. Bale starts his rap by going over all fourteen titles of various movies and spin-offs. Air Bud, Air Bud: Golden Receiver, Air Bud: World Pup, Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch, Air Bud Spikes Back, Air Buddies, Snow Buddies, Space Buddies, Santa Buddies, Spooky Buddies, Treasure Buddies, Super Buddies, The Search for Santa Paws, and Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups are all name dropped.

Obviously, the fact that there are 14 movies in the Air Bud cinematic universe is a bit crazy to think about, which is what Alex Bale's rap focuses on before giving Disney some new ideas to bring the franchise further. Bale starts off with a few that seem legit and then takes it to absurd new levels. Aqua Buddies, Pizza Buddies, Easter Buddies, Police Buddies, and Time Buddies are all really amazing ideas that Disney should start working on as soon as possible. How have they not made Eater Buddies yet?

Next, Alex Bale gets into some more abstract ideas. Heroin Buddies, Communist Buddies, President Buddies, Genocide Buddies, Sodium-Chloride Buddies, Danny DeVito Buddies, and Bill Cosby Buddies are some of the weirdest, but Bale gets even weirder as the song progresses. All in all, Bale comes up with 43 additional ideas for the Air Bud franchise, which is a pretty impressive level of dedication for the beloved franchise, though he repeats Space Buddies, for comedic affect.

Air Bud was portrayed by a Golden Retriever by the name of Buddy the Wonder Dog. Buddy was found on the streets of the Sierra Mountains in 1989 by trainer Kevin di Cicco. Cicco took Buddy home to San Diego and trained him to play soccer, basketball, chess, baseball, football, and hockey. He was first seen on TV on America's Funniest Home Videos. By 1955, Buddy was cast as Comet the dog on ABC's Full House. Unfortunately, Buddy the Wonder Dog passed away less than a year after Air Bud hit theaters and has been played by different dogs ever since. To celebrate the life of Buddy, sit back and watch the epic rap video dedicated to the cinematic universe he started below, thanks to Alex Bale's YouTube channel.