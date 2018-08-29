The Bruce Willis Roast really went after the acting icon for all the lousy action movies he makes, especially here in his later years. There's no arguing that the guy has put out some garbage lately. A lot of it straight to DVD dreck that's almost unwatchable. Death Wish was supposed to mark his big screen comeback, but fans should have been banking on Air Strike instead. The first trailer for this WWII epic has arrived, and it looks like an action-packed good time that flies high above his more recent VOD efforts.

Air Strike is actually coming to theaters. Lionsgate will release the war drama on October 26, with the film also getting a simultaneous release On Demand. Bruce Willis stars alongside Adrien Brody, another actor who has been shuffled off to the VOD dumping grounds. Ye Liu is also in Air Strike.

Bruce Willis headlines this pulse-pounding epic about the courage of China's citizens during WWII. As a U.S. Army colonel (Willis) trains Chinese aviators to battle Japanese fighters, a hotheaded pilot begs to fly a powerful bomber that could stop the attacks. Meanwhile, a team of spies and refugees must carry a game-changing decoder device through the war-torn countryside.

Air Strike promises to portray this historic conflict in a thrilling new light. Bruce Willis will team up with his oldest daughter Rumer Willis, who has a role in the movie. Rumor first appeared alongside her dad in the 2009 comedy The Whole Nine Yards, but only had an uncredited cameo. This is the first time she will star alongside her father in a substantial role. She has had starring roles in other movies such as The House Bunny and Sorority Row. It was just announced this week that she will be appearing in Quentin Tarantino's latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, playing the actress Joanna Pettet.

Air Strike was actually shot in 3D, way back in 20015. Lionsgate isn't releasing the movie in 3D, but watching the trailer, you can see how that would be pretty awesome. It's unclear why it's taken three years for the movie to eventually get a release date, but judging from what we're shown here, it's not for a lack of action or excitement.

You can check out the thrilling first footage from Air Strike in the just released trailer from Lionsgate Unlocked. Death Wish failed to get everyone pumped for a new Bruce Willis movie, but this might just do the trick. It looks like a non-stop, action-packed thrill ride in every sense of the word.