Al Pacino is trending on Twitter as thousands of fans celebrate his birthday. The Oscar-winning method actor, who's now 81 years old, is known for a variety of legendary roles. It might be difficult to pick a favorite or even a top five, but from The Godfather to Scarface to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Al Pacino has a way of making any role truly unforgettable.

As fan favorite Hollywood star, it wasn't long for Pacino to begin trending on his birthday with tribute posts from fans pouring in. Some are naming different movies of Pacino's as their personal favorite, such as a tweet by All The Right Movies that reads: "Happy birthday AL PACINO - 81 years old today. Lots of iconic performances, but they don't come any more so than as Michael in THE GODFATHER, and the [restaurant] scene is a highlight."

Happy birthday AL PACINO - 81 years old today. Lots of iconic performances, but they don't come any more so than as Michael in THE GODFATHER, and the restautrant scene is a highlight. pic.twitter.com/ACKh3VgMkK — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) April 25, 2021

Many other fans are having much more difficulty in picking one favorite Pacino movie, so they're name dropping a slew of them. "Happy 81st Birthday to an exceptional actor, an actor's favourite actor, an acting genius ALFREDO JAMES PACINO (Al Pacino) From Michael Corleone to Serpico to Tony Montana to Frank Slade to Carlito to Vincent Hanna to Lefty to Jimmy Hoffa. A legend through and through."

"Happy 81st Birthday to an exceptional actor, an actor's favourite actor, an acting genius ALFREDO JAMES PACINO (Al Pacino)," a tweet by SpinnMovieSpot also says. "From Michael Corleone to Serpico to Tony Montana to Frank Slade to Carlito to Vincent Hanna to Lefty to Jimmy Hoffa. A legend through and through."

Happy 81st Birthday to an exceptional actor, an actor's favourite actor, an acting genius ALFREDO JAMES PACINO (Al Pacino)



From Michael Corleone to Serpico to Tony Montana to Frank Slade to Carlito to Vincent Hanna to Lefty to Jimmy Hoffa.



A legend through and through. pic.twitter.com/OLKO9EXpCP — SpinnMovieSpot (@SpinnMovieSpot) April 25, 2021

Others are looking past the movies and sending their praise and well wishes to Pacino personally. Filmmaker Michael Matteo Rossi writes, "You are a genius beyond words at your craft; happy birthday to the /marvel-movie-cast-al-pacino/living legend Al Pacino."

You are a genius beyond words at your craft; happy birthday to the living legend Al Pacino 🎂 pic.twitter.com/alOf3TqEHs — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) April 25, 2021

"Happy birthday to one of the greatest actors ever in Al Pacino," says someone else. "Your movies were awesome and I enjoyed watching a lot of them. May many blessings come your way."

Happy birthday to one of the greatest actors ever in Al Pacino. Your movies were awesome and I enjoyed watching a lot of them. May many blessings come your way. pic.twitter.com/XVoRAG4LSh — D e v 2 D u s t R e s o n a n c e (@Dev2Dust) April 25, 2021

Another post reads: "Happy Birthday to my Favourite actor of all time. The most effortless actor to grace the silver screen, mighty proud to be his fan many more to come Al."

And WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik tweeted, "AL PACINO BUBBA YOU THE REAL IRON SHEIK CLASS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND OF LEGENDS."

AL PACINO BUBBA YOU THE REAL IRON SHEIK CLASS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND OF LEGENDS — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 25, 2021

Pacino was last seen in the Amazon drama series Hunters in a recurring role as Meyer Offerman. He also starred as Jimmy Hoffa in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed movie The Irishman on Netflix, which was released in 2019. Next, fans can check him out in the upcoming drama American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally in the lead role. Currently, Al Pacino is filming Ridley Scott's next movie House of Gucci where he'll appear alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, and Jeremy Irons.

With so many great titles to choose from, it's the perfect day to revisit one of Pacino's best movies in honor of his special day. Let us also join the fans by taking the opportunity to say: happy, happy birthday to Al Pacino!

Happy birthday to the one and only Al Pacino! 🎉

​

​🎥: SCARFACE (1983) pic.twitter.com/y1DNJ3yoSf — nashfilmfest (@nashfilmfest) April 25, 2021

AL PACINO is Tony Montana

Scarface 1983#AlPacino81todaypic.twitter.com/0I67FNZty5 — PETER OXLEY (@oxley264) April 25, 2021

it’s my dawg Al Pacino birthday so I gotta watch Scarface — ✞ (@johnnylxvely) April 25, 2021