Disney's live-action remakes of their classic movies have been a huge success for the studio, and with last year's Aladdin making just over a billion dollars at the box office, it should come as no surprise that a sequel was announced back in February. Well, one cast member who is hoping to return for Aladdin 2 is Marwan Kenzari, who played the villainous Jafar.

"I would be humbly grateful to do a second one. It's up to the big bosses and I'm all ready."

Whilst details surrounding the sequel are largely unknown, it has been alleged that Aladdin 2 will not be based on the animated sequel to the animated Aladdin, titled The Return of Jafar. Released in 1994, The Return of Jafar finds Jafar seeking revenge on Aladdin and his companions. Using Iago and a childish thief, Abis Mal, he finally finds a way to destroy Aladdin when he sees a golden opportunity.

Though it has been said that the live-action follow-up will not follow this, the first Aladdin ends in much the same way as its animated predecessor, with Jafar being turned into a genie and trapped inside a lamp. So, it stands to reason that, should Marwan Kenzari be brought back for the sequel, the movie may at least borrow some elements from The Return of Jafar within the original approach. With Kenzari eager to return to the role, it would be a surprise if Disney did not bring him back eventually.

There has not been an update on the Aladdin sequel since the ongoing global situation put a temporary halt on the movie industry, meaning that the arrival of Aladdin 2 in theaters might be later than originally planned.

"We have now [explored the idea for a sequel]," producer Dan Lin said previously. "We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more."

"They've watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there's more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that's been done before."

We're really looking at what's been done before in the past and the home video, and there's just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise."

Disney are also planning to explore the live-action world of Aladdin away from the titular street-rat, with recent reports stating that the studio is developing a spin-off of the live-action remake which will follow Billy Magnussen's character, Prince Anders.

Meanwhile, Marwan Kenzari is gearing up to fight alongside Charlize Theron in the upcoming superhero movie The Old Guard. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.