Aladdin 2 talks are currently happening at Disney. The studio, over the past handful of years, has been having a tremendous amount of financial success remaking some of their most beloved animated classics. This year, that has proved to be especially true. Now, producer Dan Lin reveals that a sequel to this year's Aladdin remake is very much in the cards.

Aladdin is making its way to home video later this month. Dan Lin was recently being interviewed in honor of the forthcoming release and was asked about the seemingly inevitable sequel. Lin wasn't particularly cagey. While the producer wouldn't dive into specifics, he was very clear about this being a project Disney is looking into. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We have now. We certainly when we first made the movie wanted to just make the best movie we could and let audiences tell us if they wanted to see more. And I would say resoundingly audiences want to see more. They've watched this movie multiple times. We have lots of fan letters about people who really go back and they bring their friends and bring their family. And so we feel like there's more story to tell. We are going to treat it the same way we treat the original Aladdin movie and not going to do a shot by shot remake of anything that's been done before. We're really looking at what's been done before in the past and the home video, and there's just more story to tell with the underlying materials. So without giving away too much, we are certainly exploring where we can go with this franchise."

As Dan Lin alludes to, while no sequel to the original animated Aladdin was released theatrically, the franchise expanded elsewhere. Two direct-to-video sequels, 1994's Return of Jafar and 1996's Aladdin and the King of Thieves were produced. Plus, there was the relatively short-lived animated series. It's possible that Disney could find a meaty enough story for a sequel in there somewhere.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin went on to become an unexpectedly huge hit. The marketing campaign was pretty rocky, with many concerned over Will Smith's portrayal as Genie. However, the movie went on to earn $1.03 billion at the global box office, making it one of the biggest hits of 2019. This, despite the fact that many critics weren't buying what Disney was selling, as the remake holds just a 57 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Yet, the audience responded and, at the end of the day, that's what matters. The Lion King had a very similar fate and has grossed more than $1.3 billion so far. The real question here would be getting Will Smith back on board to reprise his role as Genie. Smith is busy as ever and that could prove tricky. It's likely Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott would return as Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the possible project are made available. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.