Aladdin has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. This is an accomplishment that is far more frequent than it used to be even a handful of years ago, but it's still no small matter. Especially in a summer movie season that has seen so many movies crash and burn. Yet, Disney simply cannot be stopped and this is just another example of the Mouse House defying expectations and delivering an audience-pleasing hit.

Just ahead of the upcoming weekend at the box office, director Guy Ritchie's Aladdin remake managed to cross the ever-important $1 billion mark. That includes a $343 million domestic haul, which started with $116 million on its opening weekend over Memorial Day back in May. And what's more amazing is that the movie isn't done just yet. While it's certainly made the lion's share of its earnings, there is still a little gas left in the tank for Genie, Jasmine and Prince Ali on this magic carpet ride.

This win for Disney is all the more impressive when we consider just how much it looked like this might be an underwhelming performer financially, if not a disaster, in the months leading up to its release. Audiences were not responding terribly well to the marketing. Specifically, Will Smith's blue Genie really wasn't working out of context for audiences. However, the chemistry between Smith and Mena Massoud as the titular character, as well as Naomi Scott's Jasmine proved to be a winning combination. This also serves as yet another example of critics and audiences not seeing eye-to-eye. As it stands, Aladdin holds a not-so-great 56 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the audience score sits at a stellar 94 percent. Disney knows how to please moviegoers. Plain and simple.

To that point, Disney now owns the top three highest-grossing movies worldwide for 2019 so far. Avengers: Endgame is in the number one spot with $2.79 billion, good enough for the number one spot all time, having recently dethroned James Cameron's Avatar. Captain Marvel is comfortably in the number two spot with $1.12 billion. It's also worth noting that Spider-Man: Far From Home is right there with Aladdin, having recently crossed the $1 billion mark as well. While it was released by Sony, the Spidey solo adventure was produced by Disney's Marvel Studios.

Amazingly, Disney also owns the number five spot with Toy Story 4 ($868.5 million) and The Lion King has already amassed $713.7 million in just one week. So it will assuredly cross the $1 billion mark as well in the coming weeks. The closest non-Disney movie in the top ten is The Wandering Earth ($699.8 million), followed by How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ($519.8 million). So, even though Tim Burton's Dumbo ($352.9 million) didn't work out as well as the studio had hoped, nobody in Hollywood is shedding any tears for them. This news was previously reported by Forbes.