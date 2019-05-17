Disney's Aladdin live-action remake has screened and the early reactions are in. The promotional material has been divisive, with many fans expressing their concern over Will Smith's look and portrayal of the Genie. When he was first revealed in all of his blue glory, it became a meme sensation while also scaring the hell out of some more sensitive Disney fans. Now that the movie has screened, does it get rid of those initial fears and compare to the beloved original animated version?

While most of the Aladdin remake early reactions have been positive, it does seem to be a mixed bag. However, this is expected since we're talking about one of the most famous and beloved Disney movies. With that being said, Will Smith is receiving a lot of praise for his role as the Genie, with more than one early reaction stating moviegoers will forget about the meme explosion from earlier this year within a few minutes of seeing him do his thing on the big screen.

Guy Ritchie's take on Aladdin is not a shot-for-shot remake and it takes some risks, which should be good news to a lot of Disney fans who were expecting it to be exactly the same as the 1992 animated version. One early reaction says, "A lavish and enjoyable retelling, but not enough of A Whole New World to fully succeed." The same reaction goes on to say that Will Smith does a good job, but the CGI interferes with his performance while insinuating that Marwan Kenzari's Jafar isn't really all that great in the movie.

As for most of the issues with the Aladdin remake, many of the early reactions say it's about 20 minutes too long and that most of the flaws are technical. Guy Ritchie may be guilty of throwing too many cuts at the audience too. But, there are some saying the movie holds attention the whole time, while praising the acting of the main cast. Even with some walking in with zero expectations, the remake ended up proving to be a lot of fun, which is a good sign for Disney fans who have been on the fence about checking the movie out in theaters.

Disney's Aladdin remake was destined to have mixed reviews, but it seems even the bad takes have something good to say about it. From looking at a lot of the early reactions, it seems we're looking at an uneven, but entertaining journey, which seems just about right when comparing it to the original animated classic. Next up is The Lion King, which has seen quite a bit of backlash too, so it's going to be very interesting to see how both movies do at the box office when all is said and done. Disney releases the Aladdin live-action remake on May 24th. You can read some of the first reactions to the movie below.

I had the lowest of expectations going into #Aladdin but you know what? I actually quite liked it! It's not perfect by any means but I'm pleasantly surprised. pic.twitter.com/2ecF3QMnwb — Hannah Wales (@hannahwalesy) May 16, 2019

The middle courting act with Aladdin playing off Jasmine and Genie is so clearly the best part the movie actually rushes to get there. I wish it had been able to even more lean into what worked https://t.co/vdsvufeW2F — Alex Leadbeater (@ADLeadbeater) May 16, 2019

#Aladdin Thoughts: A lavish and enjoyable retelling, but not enough of A Whole New World to fully succeed.



Wasn't too fussed by this guy though... pic.twitter.com/NiXJfF8QZg — Alex Leadbeater (@ADLeadbeater) May 16, 2019

Can confirm that the majority of your concerns about #Aladdin, especially anything Will Smith-related, will vanish once that first big song kicks in, but my pick for MVP has got to be @BillyMagnussen! He might just be a comedy genius in waiting. pic.twitter.com/0rMs5S0axn — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) May 8, 2019

So #Aladdin is Disney's second-best recent remake, after Pete's Dragon.



The issues really are technical and I noticed them more this time. Too many cuts and bad framing so I stand by that Guy Ritchie should not have directed this movie. — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) May 16, 2019

Just out of #Aladdin. Not a disaster but v uneven - some of the fistpumpy moments don’t feel earned, and some interesting ideas are a bit undercooked. But Naomi Scott does well, and once the sub-Robin Williams intros are out the way, Will Smith is good fun too — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) May 16, 2019

My expectations were in the gutter, but #Aladdin was so much more fun than it had the right to be. The two leads were great and the visuals were amazing. Much better than Dumbo. — Joe (@JoePassmore) May 16, 2019

So #Aladdin is Disney's second-best recent remake, after Pete's Dragon.



Proudly a musical fantasy adventure, the jokes are strong, Smith's Genie is a lot of fun, the human leads work well. It's 20 minutes too long, but works a charm for the entire run.

Will Smith credits rap!!! — Andrew Jones (@EthanRunt) May 8, 2019

Yes, Guy Ritchie doesn’t have a particularly good grasp on musical sequences, but otherwise I found #Aladdin to be quite funny, rather sweet and charmingly earnest. — Andrew Gaudion (@AndyGaudion93) May 17, 2019