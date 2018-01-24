Aladdin star Mena Massoud has announced that production has wrapped on the live-action remake of the Disney classic. The movie will head into post-production for now and will more than likely go through some reshoots before its May 2019 release date. The news comes after it was reported that Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik are working on a song for the movie, which would be pretty huge for the soundtrack alone. Malik previously worked on a smash hit single with Taylor Swift and an Aladdin single with Selena Gomez is almost guaranteed to be a hit before anyone even hears it.

Mena Massoud took to Twitter to announce that filming had wrapped on Guy Ritchie's live-action of Disney's 1992 classic Aladdin. Massoud is shown in a picture with a huge smile on his face while holding a giant oversized film slate with Ritchie's name and cameraman Alan Stewart along with today's date. In addition, Massoud also threw in a short caption that reads, "That's a wrap on Aladdin! It's been an incredible journey and I can't wait for you to see it summer 2019!" It should be noted that though it appears that Massoud is finished shooting, it isn't clear if the entire production has wrapped at this time.

The Aladdin live-action remake was first announced in October of 2016 with Guy Ritchie directing from a script written by John August. It has been rumored that the movie will keep much of the musical element of the 1992 original intact with a story told in a "nonlinear" format according to Disney. It was announced back in April of 2017 that Will Smith was in talks to play the Genie while the rest of the casting proved to be a bit harder to find, causing Disney to push back production one whole month, specifically while looking for someone to play the titular role.

The new live-action remake of Aladdin has already run into some controversy due to the casting of Caucasian actor Billy Magnussen in the role of Prince Anders, a role that is not present in the original cartoon. Many critics claimed that it was a form of whitewashing to bring in a white character into a movie where there aren't any Caucasians. Most recently, the production came under fire again for taking Caucasian extras and applying brown makeup to them in order for them to blend in with the rest of the cast. The producers were criticized for not recruiting people with Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi, or Arab heritage.

Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin is all set to hit theaters on May 24th, 2019 and it's expected to be a massive hit. Aladdin and The Lion King are two of the biggest Disney properties to get the live-action remake and the expectations are high for such beloved stories. We'll just have to wait and see how audiences react to the live-action remakes and hope that they're accepted as much as Beauty and the Beast was when it was released last year. You can check out the announcement of Aladdin wrapping production below, from Mena Massoud's Twitter account.