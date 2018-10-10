The first poster for Disney's live-action Aladdin remake has been revealed. Disney has had a ridiculous amount of success revisiting some of their animated classics and reimagining them in live-action for modern audiences in recent years. One of the next movies up on that front is Aladdin, which hits theaters next summer and now, we finally have our first look at what to expect and, though it's really just a tease, it's sure to make fans of the original excited.

Will Smith, who has the dubious honor of playing Genie in this version, took to Instagram to reveal the poster. It features the infamous magic lamp at the center of the 1992 original, with a familiar shade of blue emanating from it. The title of the movie isn't even featured on the poster. Instead, it simply features the words "choose wisely" at the bottom and teases the May 2019 release. The title isn't necessary, apparently. People are going to get it once they see the image. It's simple but incredibly effective and Smith's caption certainly only fuels the excitement fire even more.

"LEMME OUT!! Can't wait for y'all to see Me BLUE! :-) #aladdin"

It's a great poster and really the first bit of marketing we've seen up to this point for Aladdin. With the release date roughly seven months out, one has to wonder if a teaser trailer isn't far behind. With Will Smith, who has the unenviable task of trying to live up to the late, great Robin Williams as the Genie, teasing that he can't wait for us to see him blue, that could be interpreted as some footage coming just around the corner. Nutcracker and the Four Realms hits theaters on November 2. Perhaps in time to attach the Aladdin teaser to those opening weekend screenings?

Guy Ritchie, who most recently directed last year's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, is at the helm for the live-action Aladdin remake. The cast includes Mena Massoud in the titular role, with Power Rangers star Naomi Scott, who is also aboard the new Charlie's Angels reboot, as Jasmine. Other members include Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, Numan Acar as Hakim, Jafar's right-hand man, as well as Billy Magnussen and Nasim Pedrad as new characters who have been created for the remake. Disney went out of their way to avoid any potential whitewashing controversy with the casting for this movie.

Next up on the live-action remake slate for Disney is Tim Burton's Dumbo, which arrives in March. That will be followed by Aladdin, which is slated for release on May 22, 2019, which was the date previously occupied by Star Wars 9, before the studio decided to shift that to December. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any new details, such as when the trailer may arrive online, are made available. For now, be sure to check out the first poster from JWill Smith's Instagram for yourself below.