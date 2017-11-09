Aladdin is one of the next movies getting the live-action treatment from Disney, and fans seem to be pretty excited about it. While many details about the movie are still being kept under wraps, it's now been confirmed that Jasmine's pet tiger Rajah will indeed be featured in Disney's live-action Aladdin remake. This comes despite an earlier report from THR that stated the lovable jungle cat wouldn't appear in the movie. Here's what the new report has to say about it.

"Despite speculation that Princess Jasmine's pet tiger won't appear in the Guy Ritchie-directed remake, a source close to production tells EW that Rajah will indeed be a part of the film."

That's good news for fans of the 1992 animated version of Aladdin. In that movie, Rajah serves as Jasmine's main companion. However, the Guy Ritchie version, which arrives in theaters on May 24, 2019, sees a new character, played by Nasim Pedrad (SNL), who will be a female companion for Jasmine, played by Naomi Scott (Power Rangers). The character is a handmaiden named Dalia, who Scott says is very important to the movie. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I never realized it, but in the animation, Jasmine is really the only female character, isn't that crazy? The Dalia character is so important to this movie because she's the only other female character. She may be the handmaiden but they're best friends; they're so close because they've grown up together. So we wanted people to watch the movie and see Jasmine's relationship with another woman, and be like, 'Ah, that's what I'm like with my girlfriend,' or 'We would so do that if I was in that position.' That's something that's missing from the animation."

Joining Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad and Rajah will be Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith as the Genie. Smith has some very big shoes to fill, as he's having to live up to the legacy left behind by the late Robin Williams, who voiced the character in the animated Disney classic. Scott also talked a bit about her excitement in regards to bringing Jasmine to life, saying that this new version will bring some extra dimensions to the character.

"I love what Disney is doing at the moment with their princesses, going from animation to live-action and making those animated characters real human beings. Being a female character is also about being a real person, and guess what? [She] can be strong and have fun, but also get it wrong and be emotional. She's a multidimensional woman, and she doesn't have to just be one thing. So in this movie, you see her go on such a roller coaster, as opposed to her one goal being to fall in love or get married."

It sounds like Disney is certainly on the right track with Aladdin. And if they can make Rajah look as good as the animals in the live-action version of The Jungle Book, we could be in for something special. Hollywood Reporter gave fans a scare when they first reported the tiger wouldn't be in the movie, but thankfully, that turned out to not be the case.