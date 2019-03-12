Disney has released a new look at their live-action remake of Aladdin. This comes after the previous sneak peek at Will Smith's Genie in alll his blue glory, which set social media on a rampage.So far we've seen Abu the Monkey, the villainous Jafar, Aladdin, and Princess Jasmine, but this is our best look at the adaptation by far. There were hints that Disney was going to make this a full-on musical, and today we get a tease of those musical numbers.

The brand new trailer and poster for Disney's live-action adaptation of Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, is here! Aladdin flies into theaters nationwide May 24, 2019! And Disney has promised that fans will fall in love with this new version just as much as the original classic animated adventure.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic, Aladdin is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, Aladdin is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney's Aladdin. The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

Related: Aladdin Trailer #2 Arrives Revealing Will Smith as Genie

Aladdin is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

While The Lion King has been called out for not being "truly" live-action, the same cannot be said for Aladdin. Though, there was a lot of heavy lifting done in the post-production process to get the movie to look as magical as it does, especially considering that production wrapped back in January of last year. It was announced in 2016 that Guy Ritchie was on board to direct from a script written by John August, and since then, Disney fans have been wondering how everything would look.

Thankfully, the wait is over. Aladdin is a live-action movie with a lot of digital embellishments to bring some of the more magical aspects of the original movie to life on the big screen. Guy Ritchie and crew have done a pretty amazing job as evidenced by the latest footage that Disney has released for us.

The Lion King live-action remake has hit some snags over the past few months after the teaser was revealed to be a nearly shot-for-shot remake from an iconic scene in the original movie made in CGI. As it turns out, the only words uttered in the Aladdin teaser released back in October were from the original movie. This wouldn't be that big of a deal, but the writers responsible for those scenes and dialogue are not getting a cut of the new live-action remakes by Disney. It looks like it might be pretty hard to get credit on the new adaptations.

The live-action Aladdin adaptation is expected to follow much of the same story from the 1992 classic, much like the rest of the live-action projects that Disney has coming up. 2019 alone sees the release of Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King, which is pretty huge. Tim Burton's take on Dumbo is the first one out of the gate and it will more than likely set the tone for the rest of the live-action remakes on the way. However, Aladdin and The Lion King are two of the biggest jewels in the Disney catalog released, so they have the potential to be pretty huge. You can check out footage along with new poster direct from Disney.