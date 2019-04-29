Aladdin gets schooled in the latest TV spot. Disney is starting to fully roll out the promotional campaign for the live-action adaptation and as more footage gets shared, it seems more people are starting to get comfortable with Will Smith's take on the Genie. When the first footage was released, Disney fans were not happy with what they saw and their hatred went viral, which is something Smith got a good laugh out of over the past few months. There's also a bunch of new footage in the new look at the movie.

Will Smith's Genie is schooling Mena Massoud's Aladdin in the latest look at the movie as he lays down the three rules of making wishes. First, the Genie cannot kill anyone. Second, there's no making someone fall in love with someone else, and third, there's no bringing anyone back from the dead, so sorry Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, Aladdin can't help you out there. The chemistry between Massoud and Smith is on full display and they seem to work really well together, especially when Aladdin doesn't understand the rules right away.

Aladdin is encountering an uphill battle with trying to take on the iconic source material. With that being said, each piece of new footage for the movie helps its cause and proves that it isn't going to just be a carbon copy of the original. The latest TV spot finally shows Will Smith getting into the Genie character and trying some magic. The magical element has been somewhat lost in previous teasers, which may have been part of the original problem with Smith's take on the character. Getting to see him stretch out a bit more was a wise decision.

Will Smith is out to do something new with his Genie in Aladdin, giving fans a different version from what Robin Williams brought to the table. Director Guy Ritchie is also bringing a different style to the source material, which has also been more evident as Disney releases more footage. The two latest TV spots should go a long way in getting some fans who were on the fence into theaters to see the movie when it opens next month. The Lion King remake hits theaters this summer, just a few months after Aladdin.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th, so we'll be able to see what all the fuss is about pretty soon now. Disney has pretty high hopes for the remake, so it will be very interesting to see how it does when compared to this year's Dumbo remake, which failed to light the box office on fire. With that being said, it has been a steady earner at the box office over the last five weeks. Aladdin is a much bigger project, which should bring in a lot younger of an audience mixed with fans of the original, who will more than likely be bringing in their own children. You can check out the latest Aladdin TV spot below, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel.