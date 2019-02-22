Disney isn't worried about all of the backlash over Will Smith's Aladdin Genie in the slightest. Earlier this month, the studio dropped the first real trailer for the live-action remake, which also gave us our first look at Smith as the blue Genie and instead of fans embracing the new look, people were terrified. This started a viral backlash that included social media posts talking about nightmares and a never ending source of memes that are still flowing strong. It has even been rumored that Disney dropped the Frozen 2 trailer early to take away from the Aladdin backlash.

Disney has a big year ahead of them, which could be one of the biggest in the studio's long history. Leading the pack is the continuation of their live-action remakes, including Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King, all coming in the next handful of months. When taking something as iconic as Aladdin, backlash is sure to happen, no matter what. However, the studio isn't worried and they released a statement to prove it. You can read a portion of the statement below.

"We have one of the most anticipated films of the year and are confident that audiences will fall in love with the Genie and all of the characters when it hits the big screen this May."

Obviously, if Disney were scared of the Aladdin backlash, they wouldn't say anything about it. However, after the debut of The Lion King "live-action" trailer and its own backlash, the studio did come forward to clarify how the movie was made and noted that live-action probably wasn't the best way to describe the upcoming project, even though Jon Favreau shot the movie like a live-action production. Instead, it's being billed as a reimagination.

Disney doesn't really have to worry about any backlash on social media since so many people are going to head into theaters to see the Aladdin remake no matter what. Even people who were outraged and terrified by the trailer are more than likely going to go see it when all is said and done. It will bring people back to their childhood and introduce a new generation to the beloved story and characters.

Will Smith is taking on a different version of the Genie and has done something much different than what Robin Williams did with the character. The actor admits that he was scared to take on the role, but later decided to do it so that he could add his own hip hop flare to the live-action remake of Aladdin. And while he does look a bit disturbing, this is Will Smith that we're talking about here with Disney. It's going to be good. It might be a bit different, but everyone knows that it will be decent at best and the studio knows that it's going to make a lot of money. This report originated from USA Today.