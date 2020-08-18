After a long five months away, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is beyond excited to announce the reopening of select locations on Friday, August 21, with additional theaters reopening the following week. Tickets are on sale now for The New Mutants and Bill & Ted Face the Music. The first place in the world to see Bill & Ted Face the Music is exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse with early free screenings on August 26. Tenet will open Thursday, September 3, with tickets going on sale soon.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse," says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. "Tenet, The New Mutants and Bill & Ted Face the Music are made for the big screen experience. We've all dearly missed going to the movies, and with our many enhanced safety protocols we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely."

Audiences have been clamoring for the chance to see movies like Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated action epic Tenet and third chapter in the Bill & Ted saga.

"Our guests love the guys from Wyld Stallyns, so that's why we're stoked to be the first theater company to show Bill & Ted Face the Music - one day early and for free - on Wednesday, August 26th." says Senior Vice President Steve Bunnell.

In addition to new releases, Alamo Drafthouse plans to continue its tradition of leading the industry in the most diverse selection of films at any theater in the world with two incredible repertory programs:

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME This August series explores time, time travel, time machines, time warps and...lost time! The classic time-twisting movies Inception, Back to the Future I and II, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Donnie Darko, and The Edge of Tomorrow. Inspired by Bill & Ted Face the Music and a feeling everyone is now too familiar with - lost time.

MASKS! Masks have been a ubiquitous part of our reality for the past five months, essential for slowing the spread of Coronavirus and mandated at Alamo Drafthouse theaters. But masks have also been a staple of cinema since the invention of celluloid, and this September Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating our favorite masked heroes and villains across a variety of genres, including Batman (1989), Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse, Set It Off, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Mask of Zorro, and The Silence of the Lambs.

Alamo Drafthouse will continue to offer films for rental or purchase through Alamo On Demand. A 100% curated VOD platform, Alamo On Demand allows programmers to champion new and exciting films far beyond the auditorium. Following the exclusive theatrical launch of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the film will also be available on Alamo On Demand.

As announced previously, Alamo Drafthouse has developed an array of aggressive new procedures and protocols to protect guest and team member health and safety. Full details can be found at drafthouse.com/covid-safety.

Alamo Drafthouse also recently launched "Your Own Private Alamo" giving families an option to rent a personal Alamo Drafthouse theater starting at just $150.

Alamo Drafthouse will reopen close to half its locations across the country over the next two weeks. Please check your local theater website for more information.