Those missing movie theaters may soon have a new option. The Alamo Drafthouse is experimenting with private theater rentals, with the chain offering a selection of classic and recent titles for people to enjoy in a theater with up to 30 friends. The rentals start at $150. This represents a creative way to try and get people back to theaters in the U.S. following a months-long shutdown that is still largely raging on.

At present, the Drafthouse is offering private screenings at two locations in Austin, Texas and Denver, Colorado. There is no word yet on a possible expansion to its other locations, but that could depend on how popular the "Your Own Private Alamo" experiment proves to be in these locations. In the locations currently available, customers can pick an available date within the next 3 to 14 days with a $150 reservation fee. Dozens of movies, including A Nightmare on Elm Street, Despicable Me, The Goonies, The Matrix and more available to choose from.

There are some important caveats when it comes to the total cost. The $150 just covers the cost of the reservation. Those who get invited, via a personal ticket link that the renter can send to whoever they please, must still pay for a ticket. Additionally, those who attend must spend a combined $150 on food, which does not include tax or gratuity. If that number isn't reached, the difference will be charged to the person who made the reservation.

While this will ultimately probably cost more than a ticket might have in the days of old, it is a way for movie lovers to get the theatrical experience in a potentially safer environment. It is also a way for the Drafthouse to get some much-needed revenue. As with every other theater chain, their business has been hit hard by the closure, which kicked off in mid-March. AMC and other major chains hope to be open by the end of the month, in time for the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet.

If this works, it will be interesting to see if other theater chains try to do something similar. As we've seen with the resurgence of drive-ins, there is still intense demand for the theatrical experience. It's just a matter of people feeling safe. Those who are interested in additional details or who are looking to reserve a theater can head on over to Drafthouse.com. You can also check out a full list of the movies being offered below.

Alamo Drafthouse Personal Theater Available Movies

Abominable

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 3

Dolittle

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

E.T.

How To Train Your Dragon

Kung Fu Panda

Minions

Secret Life Of Pets

Shrek

Sing

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

The House With a Clock In Its Walls

The Iron Giant

The Lego Batman Movie

The Muppet Movie

Trolls

1941

Always

Casablanca

Duel

Prince of Darkness

Sixteen Candles

The Goonies

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Sugarland Express

Uncle Buck

Village of the Damned

Weird Science

A Nightmare On Elm Street

Aquaman

Batman

Breakfast Club

Gremlins

Jaws

Jurassic Park

Mad Max: Fury Road

Superman

The Lost Boys

The Matrix

The Thing

They Live

Wonder Woman