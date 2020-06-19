The Alamo Drafthouse has revealed that it will require all of its employees and patrons to wear masks when the chain reopens. Regal Cinemas, one of the biggest chains in the U.S. behind AMC, has also reversed its policy and will now require visitors, as well as employees, to wear masks. This comes after AMC, Regal and Cinemark received immense backlash online for not requiring guests to wear masks initially.

First up, the Alamo Drafthouse has not previously revealed any of its reopening plans. A statement on the company's website states that its theaters will "remain closed until we have the safest possible movie-going experience for our guests and staff." But in the wake of the controversy, the specialty chain took to social media to make it clear that they will be enforcing masks for everyone when they decide to reopen their doors. A post shared across the company's social media channels states the following.

"When we open, the safety of our teammates and guests cannot be compromised. This is not political. We will require that guests wear masks at the theater (except when eating/drinking). Those without masks will be given one."

The post also came with the caption, "More to come. Let's talk next week." AMC, Regal and Cinemark have all announced reopening dates next month. Regal will open first on July 10, with both AMC and Cinemark set to follow on July 17. Alamo Drafthouse has not yet revealed a reopening date but, given the message, it seems they will have more to say on that next week. Like most other theaters in the country, the Drafthouse closed its doors in mid-March in the interest of public health. The chain consists of 41 locations across the country and has been expanding in recent years.

As for Regal, when the company initially announced its reopening plans, it included employees being required to wear masks. Visitors would be encouraged to wear them, but not required. Following the recent online backlash, AMC reversed its policy. Regal has since followed suit and provided an update to its health and safety procedures page, revealing that all guests will indeed now be required to wear masks as well.

"As related to our employees, guests will also be required to wear masks."

Public health officials have strongly encouraged people to wear masks in public. The issue has become politicized, which AMC used as part of its initial reasoning for not requiring them. Cinemark, as of this writing, has not reversed its policy, though it is expected that they will follow suit. The first major new released will be Disney's Mulan on July 24, with Christopher Nolan's Tenet arriving a week later on July 31. We will be sure to keep you posted as the situation develops. You can check out Regal's full list of new safety measures over at RegMovies.com.