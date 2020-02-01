Alan Harris has passed away. He was 81-years old. Over the years, Harris was lucky enough to play a variety of roles in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. However, he is arguably best-known for taking on the role of fan-favorite character Bossk, the reptilian bounty hunter tasked with tracking down the Millennium Falcon. In addition, Harris also worked on some of the props for the Star Wars franchise, which made him a very popular person at conventions over the years.

Alan Harris was retired from acting and had been battling undisclosed health problems, though Zachery McGinnis of Galactic Productions says he, "loved and lived every moment to the fullest." Harris' colleague, Cathy Munroe, issued a statement remembering him as "an incredible courageous man" whose "legacy will live on and he will always be fondly remembered."

Alan Harris had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018. Imperial Signings confirmed his death this weekend, offering a statement on Facebook.

"Alan was a true gent and a fan favourite. Alan had battled health issues for a number of years yet still fought through pain to attend shows and meet fans. Alan will be sadly missed by fans around the world. RIP Alan Harris."

Thanks to his time spent in front of the camera playing three different prominent characters in the Star Wars franchise, Alan Harris made a living attending science fiction conventions and comic-cons all over the world. Imperial Signings continuing praising the man's legacy by saying he, "loved meeting his fans, signing autographs for them and telling stories of his time in the film business".

Alan Harris played a Stormtrooper in all three of the original Star Wars trilogy movies. He also worked as a model in the UK before finding a job with George Lucas in a galaxy far, far away. About leaving his job as a model, Harris stated, "I have no regrets whatsoever at leaving my modeling and theatre career behind."

Alan Harris made his big screen debut in the 1962 movie Carry On Cruising, though his role as a passenger on a cruise ship went uncreated. He also played a soldier in The Dirty Dozen, and would go onto have many different roles as a recurring player on the original The Avengers TV Show. He would also return to the Carry On franchise in Carry On Again Doctor in 1969, Carry On Henry VIII in 1971, and Carry On Matron in 1972, among several other installments in the long running UK comedy series.

Harris played a prison guard in the Stanley Kubrick classic A Clockwork Orange. The first Star Wars character he played was Leia's Rebel Escort in 1977's A New Hope, in which he also strapped on his Stormtrooper armor for the first time.

Along with playing Bossk in The Empire Strikes Back, he also got to appear as a Bespin Security Guard. He would go onto show up in the original Richard Donner Superman movie as well as the Flash Gordon movie. He would only get to reprise his role as a stormtrooper in Return of the Jedi, not getting to play any other new characters in the final installment of the original Star Wars trilogy. He would not return for the prequel trilogy or the newer Disney movies.

Alan Harris made his last screen appearance in the TV show Minder back in 1989 after having shown up in the James Bond sequel The Living Daylights. Alan Harris was always a favorite on the convention circuit and will be dearly missed. RIP. This news comes from Metro UK.