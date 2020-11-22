Late actor Alan Rickman will have all 27 of his diaries published in a single book, giving his fans a chance to see another side of him several years after his death. Starting in the early 90s, Rickman began writing a collection of diaries by hand, detailing his "witty, gossipy and utterly candid" thoughts about his life and career over the course of 25 years. From the start, Rickman had plans to one day have these diaries published, and the wheels have finally begun to turn on making his dream a reality.

Canongate has acquired the rights to Rickman's diaries, and the plan is to compile them into a single release. Called The Diaries of Alan Rickman, the book is set to be published in Fall 2022. It will be published by Canongate around the world, and by Holt in the United States. Alan Taylor of the Scottish Review of Books and John Fowles of Canongate are editing the title.

"I'm delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan's diaries, and couldn't have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor," said Rickman's widow, Rima Horton, with whom the actor had been married since 1965. "The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan - his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts."

"More than anything though, the diaries reveal the real Alan Rickman, funny, passionate, occasionally provocative, and give fresh insight into his art," Canongate added in a statement. "He wrote his diaries as if chatting with a close friend. They provide pitch-perfect vignettes: short, pithy paragraphs painting big pictures, and offering intriguing insights into himself, his peers and the world around him. They are intimate, perceptive and very funny."

When Rickman began writing his diaries, he had already found fame as a successful actor. He had a very memorable role as terrorist Hans Gruber in the original Die Hard, which was released in theaters in 1988. He'd follow this up with roles like the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood: The Prince of Thieves, Alexander Dane in Galaxy Quest, and the Metatron in Dogma. He is perhaps best known for his recurring role as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movie series. All the while, Rickman spoke about his career in his diaries, as he wrote all the way up until his passing.

In late 2015, Rickman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after suffering a minor stroke. He died on Jan. 14, 2016, at the age of 69 due to complications from the illness. As the actor was a beloved pop culture icon across the globe, his death left fans feeling heartbroken as the prolific performer still had so much more left to offer. His final role came in the posthumously-released 2016 sequel Alice Through the Looking Glass, which featured Rickman reprising the voice of Absolem the Caterpillar.

You can learn more about Rickman's life and career when Canongate publishes The Diaries of Alan Rickman in Fall 2022. This news comes to us from The Guardian.