Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York City for reportedly punching someone over a dispute stemming from a parking spot. The 60-year-old actor, known for his roles in Beetlejuice, The Hunt for Red October, The Departed and the hit series 30 Rock, was taken into custody by NYPD officers following the confrontation. As of this writing, Baldwin and his representatives haven't made any sort of statement regarding the incident, as he was still in police custody and was being processed.

According to several reports, Alec Baldwin had been waiting for a parking spot on E. 10th Street in New York City. The individual at the other end of the confrontation, who hasn't been identified at this time, reportedly swooped in and took the spot that Baldwin had been waiting for. This led to a verbal altercation and, when the victim went to pay the parking meter, Baldwin took a swing and struck the individual once on the left side of the face. Police then arrived on scene and Baldwin was taken into custody shortly after they arrived. The incident took place at around 1:30 p.m. local time, according to sources with knowledge of the situation.

It's expected that Alec Baldwin will be charged with assault, but that information hasn't been released by officials yet. The victim complained of being in pain following the punch and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital. It's also unclear at this time if the person who was punched by Baldwin intends to press charges, beyond any charges he'll be charged with by authorities. This could prove to be an ugly situation for Baldwin, especially if NBC or ABC don't take to kindly to his behavior.

ABC is currently double-dipped with Alec Baldwin, as he hosts their revived version of the game show Match Game, in addition to his recently launched talk show, Sundays With Alec Baldwin. Baldwin has also been a regular on NBC, appearing as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. Neither network has commented on the matter yet. However, President Trump was asked about it by reporters shortly after the incident occurred and simply said, "I wish him luck." Trump has been critical of Baldiwn's portrayal in the past.

This isn't the first time Alec Baldwin has been on the wrong side of the law. In the 90s, he was acquitted in a battery case that involved a photographer. More recently, he was arrested in 2014 for disorderly conduct. His daughter, Ireland Baldwin, at one point defender her father's issues on Twitter, saying he was owed some credit for dealing with "anger management issues." Outside of his current TV shows, Baldwin is set to reprise his voice role in The Boss Baby 2 and had been tapped to play Bruce Wayne in the upcoming Joker origin story movie before dropping out over cited scheduling issues. This news was previously reported by NBC New York.