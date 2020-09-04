Alexander Payne has denied Rose McGowan's sexual misconduct allegations. The actress has since doubled down on her claims and says the director is lying. While McGowan previously claimed that she did not want to "destroy" Payne, she has changed her mind, thanks to a guest column that Payne wrote where he denied all allegations of wrong doing. "F*** him and his lies," said McGowan. You can read a portion of Payne's article below.

"Rose is mistaken in saying we met when she was fifteen, in the late 1980s. I was a full-time film student at UCLA from 1984 until 1990, and I know that our paths never crossed. She claims that I showed her a 'soft-core porn movie' I had directed for Showtime 'under a different name.' This would have been impossible, since I had never directed anything professionally, lurid or otherwise. I have also never worked for Showtime or directed under any name other than my own."

Alexander Payne went on to claim that he did meet Rose McGowan, but it wasn't until 1991 during his first directing job, which was a comic short for the Playboy Channel. McGowan reportedly tried out for the short. "Although she did not get the part, she left a note for me at the casting desk asking that I call her," said Payne. "I had no reason to question how old she was, since the role she read for required an actor who was of age. We later went out on a couple of dates and remained on friendly terms for years." He concluded by stating, "While I cannot allow false statements about events twenty-nine years ago to go uncorrected, I will continue to wish only the best for Rose."

When asked for comment, Rose McGowan decided to ramp up her allegations towards Alexander Payne. "I told Payne to acknowledge and apologize, he has not. I said I didn't want to destroy, now I do. Why do these men always lie? I will now make it a mission to expose him. I am not the only one." McGowan did not mention other names, but she did go on to lay into Payne. She had this to say.

"I want people that have watched his films to know his morals are in your mind, his thoughts have become yours. Like in his 'comedy' Election, where the middle-aged teacher that fantasizes having sex with his young student, Reese Witherspoon. I want people to know Hollywood perpetrators show you who they are, their skewed view normalized. Men like Predator Payne, who profited from working Weinstein, must be stopped from not only assaulting, but must also be prevented from infecting the masses with their propaganda."

Rose McGowan has since been quiet about the matter on social media, but that will more than likely end soon. She previously accused Alexander Payne of grooming her with softcore porn that he directed under a fake name and then having sex with her. She claims to have been 15-years old at the time and says that the director then left her on a street corner in Silverlake. When she made the accusations public, she said, "I just want an acknowledgement and an apology. I do not want to destroy."

The sexual misconduct accusations against Alexander Payne were previously brought up during an interview that Rose McGowan did with Ronan Farrow. They did not mention Payne by name, but McGowan noted that she would do so at a later time after she had processed the incident. For now, Payne is denying that the incident ever took place, while McGowan is doubling down. McGowan's comments were first reported by Variety.