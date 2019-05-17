DC Comics has struck down a new comic depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as Wonder Woman. Devil's Due Comics has created a comic book entitled Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & The Freedom Force: New Party, Who Dis? The book has a few variant covers and one of them, by artist Carla Cohen, has hit a little too close to home for DC Comics who have sent Devil's Due a cease and desist. To many, Ocasio-Cortez is a real-life superhero who is providing a defiant voice in today's turbulent political times.

The comic book art in question shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a costume which looks an awful lot like the famous Wonder Woman suit. Instead of the W emblem on the chest, it features an A, which is really the only difference. She is draping an American flag around herself and looking out into the distance. Only 250 of the covers were printed, but not that many were able to be sold due to the cease and desist. While they were originally going for $30 online, they are now fetching up to $70 on third party sites.

Devil's Due will be able to sell the other cover variants, but it's the end of the line for the Wonder Woman cover. With that being said, if you want to see Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as the superhero, you're going to have to act fast and expect to pay a bit more money than initially planned. Devil's Due has released a description for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & The Freedom Force: New Party, Who Dis?, which you can read below.

"It's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the 'Freshmen Force' (of Congress) vs. the establishment in this all-new special! Comic creators converge to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman Representatives in history, and spare no-one in this satire that takes aim at Washington. From the house that brought you Barack the Barbarian! Featuring comics from various artists and bonus activities and games."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC, is a politician who serves as the Democratic U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district. The district includes the eastern part of The Bronx and portions of north-central Queens in New York City. AOC is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and she advocates for progressive platforms, which have been debated numerous times by opposing Republicans.

Alexandria Cortez is aiming for Medicare For All, a federal jobs guarantee, a proposed Green New Deal, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, free public college and trade school, along with other progressive platforms. Her background as a waitress and bartender has been something her opponents have used against her, with many claiming she is too young to be in the world of politics. AOC is 29-years old. Regardless, there are some who see her as the real-life Wonder Woman as if pulled out of the pages of DC Comics, out to make some significant change in the world. You can check out the comic book art below, thanks to Devil's Due Comics.

