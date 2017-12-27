On the one year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death, Star Wars fans are once again mourning the loss of an iconic actor from the 1977 original. London-born actor Alfie Curtis memorably played the role of Dr. Evazan, the character who threatened Luke Skywalker during the iconic Mos Eisley Cantina scene in A New Hope. "You just watch yourself... I have the death sentence on 12 systems," he tells Skywalker, in a scene that is on the minds of all Star Wars fans right now. His character is famously killed by Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi. The announcement of Curtis' death comes exactly twelve months to the day that Princess Leia actor Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60, in December of 2016. Alfie Curtis' other credits include the 1980s TV series Cribb as well as 1980s classic The Elephant Man opposite John Hurt.

Mark Hamill took to Twitter to pay tribute to Alfie Curtis and remembered him as "funny and kind." Hamill went on to say that Curtis made the iconic scene memorable and called it one of the best scenes that he's ever been a part of. He had this to say.

"Alfie Curtis made the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina scene (one of the most memorable I've ever been a part of) even more memorable. As horrific as he was on-camera, off-camera he was funny, kind & a real gentleman. Thanks Alf- you'll be missed."

Twitter user Richard Daley claimed to have been a neighbor of Alfie Curtis, and tweeted at Hamill on December 15th, alerting him of the news of his death. Daley also said that Curtis spoke well of Hamill and often shared memories from working on the Star Wars set.

When Mark Hamill's young Luke Skywalker bumps into the character Ponda Baba in the fourth Star Wars installment, Alfie Curtis' character tells him that neither he nor his friend Baba like him. "You just watch yourself. We're wanted men," he says. When he further threatens Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) steps in with his lightsaber and slashes off Baba's arms, intimidating Evazan. Dr. Cornelius Evazan was once a promising surgeon in the Star Wars universe, but became notorious for conducting cruel medical experiments.

To the delight of many fans, Evazan and Ponda Baba notably popped up in Rogue One, lurching around Jedha, though the younger version of the character was played by Michael Smiley. Alfie Curtis was born on July 28th, 1930 in Stepney, England. No cause of death has been revealed at this time.

Alfie Curtis may not be a big name in Hollywood, but his legend looms large over the Star Wars universe as one of the most iconic bit figures in the franchise in one of the most memorable scenes in cinematic history. Curtis played a great bully to the young Luke Skywalker and his intimidation seemed like a real threat. You can check out what the Skywalker actor had to say about Alfie Curtis' death below, courtesy of Mark Hamill's Twitter account.