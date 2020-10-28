Thanks to the return of Kazakh news reporter Borat, comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has been stirring up controversy again in the only way he knows how. Borat 2 finds several high-profile political personalities in very compromising situations, including attorney Rudy Giuliani, leaving Donald Trump to speak out against Cohen and state that he is one of the only people to not be fooled by his deceptions. Trump was interviewed by Cohen some years ago, with the actor performing under the guise of Ali G, and while the President claims he was not taken in by it, Cohen has now offered his version of events.

"I was interviewing him as Ali G. The producer of the show was a kind of very handsome, well-spoken English man in a nice tweed jacket. Donald Trump assumed that he was going to be the interviewer and the producer said, 'No, this is the interview. He's called Ali G,' And I remember Donald Trump looking at me and I was wearing a sweat suit, I said, 'Oh, wicked! What is your name? How do you spell that? Is you called Donald?' His face dropped. He was immediately furious that he was going to have to speak to someone from a lower-class borough rather than this rather astute, Etonian producer."

Well, according to Cohen, Trump was still all in on believing it was a real thing, with the actor insistent that he kept Trump's attention for the duration of their scheduled interview.

"Actually, he sat through the interview, we had about seven minutes. Publicly, he'll say, 'I was the only guy who saw through it.' He didn't see through the interview. He answered all of the questions completely normally. In fact, I asked him, 'How long has people been doin' business?' He answered, 'Well, human beings have been doing business, dealing in rocks for millions of year.' Obviously, homo sapiens haven't been around for millions of years and they were dealing in salt. I think the first records were 5 to 10 thousand years ago. He was in it for a long time. Only, really, when I was asking him for money for a business scheme that I had...I was asking for 50 million dollars from him that at that point he was quite rightly not interested. He made his excuses and left."

Since the release of Borat 2, Trump has had nothing nice to say about Cohen, reportedly calling him a "creep" and saying, "I don't know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way." Ultimately, despite their aversions to each other, Cohen declared that he and Trump do have one thing in common saying, "I am a professional phoney, like him and I interviewed the President many years ago."

The return of Borat has not been all bad though, with the nation of Kazakhstan having now embraced the character, even using his catchphrase "very nice!" as their new tourism slogan. Borat 2, also known as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, is available now on Prime Video. This comes to us courtesy of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.