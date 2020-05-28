Alice Cooper would love to see a biopic based on his life and career, and if it were up to him, the legendary rocker would be played by Johnny Depp. In recent years, biopics have become increasingly popular with movies like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman finding great success both at the box office and with critics. With this in mind, Cooper was asked in a new interview about his thoughts on a potential biopic based on his life, and the "School's Out" singer had this to say in response:

"I hope it's not one of those ones where you have to die first. But, usually, it's going to happen with bands that were extremely commercially successful, whereas Alice was successful and we sold a lot of records, but I did not appeal to everybody. I was definitely on the darker side, and I think that would make a great movie, myself.

The first question any of us would have with an Alice Cooper biopic would be to ask who would play him in the movie. Clearly a one of a kind performer with a very unique personality, it would take an incredibly versatile actor to convincingly portray the iconic musician. Fortunately, Cooper already has the perfect actor in mind to play him in this hypothetical biopic.

"And if Johnny Depp were just better looking, he could play me... Johnny would be the best guy to play me, because he really likes to take the characters that nobody else wants to play. And he loves prosthetics, he would get my nose in there, and the whole thing like that. He knows me well enough now where he could imitate me pretty well, I'm pretty sure."

Cooper has developed a close relationship with Depp in recent years after Cooper appeared in Depp's 2012 movie Dark Shadows. Along with Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Cooper and Depp would later form the rock group Hollywood Vampires, with the concept behind the group aiming to honor the music of fallen rock stars who died from excess in the 1970s. Together, the band has released two studio albums which have featured guest appearances from other legendary musicians like Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, and Joe Walsh.

Many of us should be able to agree that Cooper would make a fantastic subject for a new biopic. With an entertainment career spanning over five decades, Cooper is particularly well-known for his bizarre musical performances, often featuring him using a variety of props including baby dolls, reptiles, guillotines, and plenty of fake blood. Nicknamed "The Godfather of Shock Rock," Cooper's antics have made him a very familiar face in pop culture, even for many who aren't familiar with his music. In addition to his success in music, he has also been featured in many movies, and this includes a memorable cameo in Wayne's World along with recording the official music video for Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives. Now who wouldn't want to see a movie about a person with a story like that?

Who knows if we'll see an Alice Cooper biopic enter production anytime soon, but there are other biopics we can expect to see in the coming years. Biopics based on Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Whitney Houston, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and Michael Jackson are among those to be announced so far, and a rumored biopic on Janet Jackson is also reportedly in the works. If there's a market for movies based on history's most memorable real-life musicians, then it should only be a matter of time before Cooper joins that list as well. You can check out the full interview with Cooper at Yahoo Entertainment.