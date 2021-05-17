Things haven't been going very well for Johnny Depp lately, but his "best friend" Alice Cooper still has his back. Though Depp is primarily known as an actor, the Pirates of the Caribbean and Edward Scissorhands star is also a skilled guitarist. Since 2015, he has been a part of the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which also includes Cooper on lead vocals. Through their time working together, Depp and Cooper have gotten to be very close on a personal level as well.

Depp's career took a sudden turn for the worse following allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard that he had been physically and verbally abusive. The accusations were repeated in the press, with the British tabloid The Sun referring to him as a "wife-beater" in one article. Depp currently has a pending libel lawsuit against Heard in the United States, but his lawsuit against The Sun was rejected in court. The actor has also since lost his starring roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises.

For what it's worth, Cooper does not believe the allegations whatsoever as they're so far removed from the Johnny Depp he knows. In a new interview with Page Six, Cooper addressed the heinous accusations against the actor, whom he also says is his best friend. The "School's Out" singer also says that

"Johnny is one of the sweetest people I've ever met in my life. He is the most harmless human being I've ever met, so I'm not buying into all of the other stories at all because I know him and everybody else who knows him knows that."

In a previous interview with NME, Cooper spoke more about his relationship with Depp and how he knows him to be both kind and harmless.

"Johnny Depp and I are best friends... I've never seen him lift a finger against anybody. He's one of the most gentle people. And all of his former girlfriends and wives say the same thing. It's really hard to believe that all of a sudden he's gonna turn into this monster. And I know the guy - I'm with the guy on tour all the time. He's one of the most gentle, harmless people I've ever met."

Many fans have long been supporting Depp on social media using the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp. During the course of his public legal battle with Heard, Depp's lawyers have released audio footage of Heard allegedly admitting to being violent toward him. More recently, police body-cam footage from the night of an alleged attack was released which seems to contradict some details of the accusations. Wanting justice, nearly two million fans have signed a petition calling for Amber Heard to get fired from Aquaman 2.

Petitions have also been launched for Depp to get his roles back in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and Fantastic Beasts 3. As of now, Heard is set to reprise the role of Mera in Aquaman 2, with filming scheduled to start this year. Meanwhile, the future of the Pirates series is still unclear, but Fantastic Beasts 3 has already moved on without Johnny by casting Mads Mikkelsen to replace him. The new interview with Cooper was published by Page Six.