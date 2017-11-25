David Fincher reveals that he and H.R. Giger originally gave their StarBeast the famous lips of actress Michelle Pfeiffer in Alien 3. A new article details the making of Alien 3 and its difficult birth in the screenwriting and special effects department. Director David Fincher brought on H.R. Giger to redesign the adult alien for the new movie and give it more of an animal-like feeling as opposed to just a "man is a suit" type of vibe that was exhibited in the first two installments. One of the aspects that Fincher and Giger agreed upon was a more feminine look for the alien.

H.R. Giger was not impressed with the way that the adult alien looked in the first two movies, so he went in to redesign the new alien with more of an animal-like, elegant feel. Giger felt that the head should stay the same, albeit with some tweaking, and that the body should change to give it a more feline, "lethal" look that would go on to terrorize kids for decades. As for the head, both David Fincher and H.R. Giger felt that the face needed to be more feminine and the director told Giger to model the mouth of the adult alien after Michelle Pfeiffer's voluptuous lips.

Both H.R. Giger and David Fincher felt that the adult alien should be more sensuous as opposed to physically repulsive. Fincher had this to say about the look of the alien.

"We did give it Michelle Pfeiffer's lips. That's what they're based on. It always had these little thin lips, and I said to Giger, 'let's make it a woman when it comes right up to Ripley.' So it has these big, luscious collagen lips."

Fincher continued and said, "the lips and chin on my new model are better proportioned and give the creature a more erotic appearance." Both Giger and Fincher believed that when the mouth of the alien was shut, that it looked "beautiful and voluptuous." In addition, inside the creature's head, Giger introduced a series of elongated, vertical structures. According to him, it was a "finger-brain, which should move like when wind is blowing over the grain."

In the end, H.R. Giger didn't know that that there was already a creative team working on the Alien 3 designs and concurrently constructing them. Giger believes that David Fincher was using him in a way to get the best possible work done, but in the end, only some of Giger's suggestions ended up on the big screen, and therefore, the lips were less exaggerated and voluptuous as Fincher and Giger initially set out to make. The lips are still based on Michelle Pfeifer's, but they are not an exact replica as was in Giger's initial drawings and designs.

H.R. Giger felt burned by David Fincher and slowly faded from the project. In addition, he wasn't given any credit for Alien 3, which became a pretty sore subject. Giger was promised so much and received very little for his efforts, but the alien in Alien 3 is clearly based off of H.R. Giger and if you look closely, you can still see hints of those Michelle Pfeifer lips in the mix. You can read more about the creation of Alien 3 via Monster Legacy.