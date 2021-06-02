Some newly emerged artwork offers another glimpse at the Alien movie that could have been had District 9 director Neill Blomkamp gotten his way. Showing the return of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), Hicks (Michael Biehn), and more, the atmospheric artwork reminds us all why Blomkamp's plans for Alien 5 never coming to fruition is one of the biggest and most disappointing misses in sci-fi cinema.

Still wish @NeillBlomkamp's Alien 5 got made. The concept art is so intriguing. I hope more gets posted. https://t.co/iDIcU15E9Apic.twitter.com/53lSER6MW0 — CORDERYFX (@CorderyFX) June 1, 2021

As demonstrated by the newly released concept art, Alien 5 would likely have ignored the events of 1992's Alien 3 and thereby resurrect fan-favorite characters Hicks and Newt. The story would have focussed on older versions of the characters, which again is clear in the artwork, also returning to the atmospheric scares of the first and second movies while opening up the scope of the universe just a little bit.

Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 was greenlit by Fox at one stage, with 20th Century Fox confirming this and revealing that Blomkamp's movie would be a sequel to the original four Alien outings. Sigourney Weaver subsequently indicated that she would be willing to participate in an Alien project directed by Blomkamp, despite having stated in the past that she would only want to return as Ripley for James Cameron or Ridley Scott. So, while the concept changed several times following some input from Weaver on the set of Blomkamp's dystopian adventure CHAPPiE, and following a meeting between Blomkamp and Ridley Scott, things were looking up for Alien 5.

Sadly, things came to a crashing half when the project was cancelled in 2015, with Blomkamp announcing via social media that the project had been put on hold; "alien is kinda holding/ pending prometheus 2. So I shall be working on other things...as much as I love the xeno- and Lt ripley." While not much else is known about his ideas for Alien 5 (the movie was rumored to be titled Alien: Awakening) the artwork is certainly a promising glimpse into what could have been.

Speaking of science fiction sequels that fans have been asking for, Neill Blomkamp did announce earlier this year that he is finally working on bringing District 9 follow-up District 10 to the big screen. It has now been 12 years since the alien refugee known as Christopher promised to return in three years at the end of Blomkamp's sci-fi action/social commentary masterclass. That's a lot of waiting, but finally, Blomkamp teased the arrival of long, long awaited sequel, District 10, with the filmmaker confirming on social media that he is currently working on the script. "District 10 screenplay also being written by @sharlto @territatchell and I. Its coming..." Blomkamp revealed back in February.

Neill Blomkamp's next project, the supernatural horror Demonic is due for release later this year and tells the story of a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces at the root of a decades old rift between mother and daughter are ruthlessly revealed. The movie was shot last year amid the ongoing global situation and will receive a theatrical release on August 20, 2021, before going to video on demand a week later on August 27, 2021.

While it seems very unlikely, could Alien's new owners, The Walt Disney Company, bring back Neill Blomkamp and allow him to finally realize his vision? For now, you can check out more concept art courtesy of artist Geoffroy Thoorens.