Artist Geoffroy Thoorens has revealed even more concept art from District 9 director Neill Blomkamp's cancelled Alien 5, and it is truly something to behold. The sequel would have seen Sigourney Weaver reprise the role of Ripley, and as you can see in the new artwork, she would have once again come up against the dreaded Xenomorph.

This latest Alien 5 concept art feature sequences that would have been breath-taking on the big screen, including huge cities falling prey to the titular monster, and even a look at a new worm-like creature that would no doubt have tortured our characters.

The most exciting image though shows Ripley facing off with an Alien Queen in what looks like a mech-suit designed to look like a Xenomorph. The sequence would likely have borne similarities to Ripley's battle with the Queen in Aliens, only this time she would have had more of the power, speed and agility of the creature. Alas, we shall never see any of this come to fruition.

Several details regarding the plot of Alien 5 have since been revealed, including that the movie would likely have, at least in part, ignored the events of 1992's Alien 3, as well as any subsequent follow-ups, and thereby resurrect fan-favorite characters Hicks and Newt. The story would have focussed on older versions of the characters, as well as returning to the atmospheric scares of the first and second movies while opening up the scope of the universe.

Neill Blomkamp's Alien 5 was greenlit by Fox at one stage, with 20th Century Fox confirming the news and revealing that Blomkamp's movie would be a sequel to the original four Alien outings. Sigourney Weaver subsequently indicated that she would be willing to participate in an Alien project directed by Blomkamp, despite having stated in the past that she would only want to return as Ripley for James Cameron or Ridley Scott. Sadly, things came to a crashing half when the project was cancelled in 2015, with Blomkamp announcing via social media that the project had been put on hold; "alien is kinda holding/ pending prometheus 2. So I shall be working on other things...as much as I love the xeno- and Lt ripley."

With the Disney/Fox merger, the idea is seemingly dead, though Sigourney Weaver continues to hold out hope that it might be revived someday. "We almost started to do it when I was working with James Cameron. But by the time we were put off by Fox, Neill had gotten so many jobs that we'd have to wait probably," Weaver said of the project previously. "I'm busy doing Avatar 4 and 5. I love working with Neill and I think he'd do a terrific job, and James Cameron really thinks it's a great idea, so you never know. Right now, I think Neill's got like three projects going at once."

Neill Blomkamp is indeed busy, with the filmmaker set to release the supernatural horror Demonic on August 20, 2021. He has also recently announced a sequel to his sci-fi magnum opus, District 9, is now in development. As for Alien, a television series is now being worked on for FX, with Noah Hawley and Sir Ridley Scott both involved in the project. This comes to us from Geoffroy Thoorens.