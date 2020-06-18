A fifth movie in the Alien franchise has been on and off the cards for some time now, with fans left wondering whether or not it will ever come to fruition. Well, now story details for Alien 5 have been teased by writer Walter Hill, with Hill having now released a statement through Brandywine Productions - the production company he shares with fellow writer David Giler.

"Sigourney, as she has from the very beginning, is being too modest about her proven ability to pull off the idea - which is to tell a story that scares the pants off your date, kicks the ass of a new Xenomorph, and conducts a meditation on both the universe of the Alien franchise and the destiny of the character of Lt. Ellen Ripley."

This follows the recent news that Walter Hill had sent Ripley actress herself, Sigourney Weaver, a 50-page treatment for Alien 5. Along with the statement via Brandywine Productions is an image of what looks to be the same document that Hill sent Weaver, with the script reading Alien V, the names of both Walter Hill and David Giler, and the intriguing tagline "In space no one can hear you dream." This tagline is preceded by the classic tagline that featured on movie posters for the first Alien movie, "In space no one can hear you scream."

What this tagline means exactly is anybody's guess, but it could very well suggest the direction of Hill and Giler's treatment and could be alluding to the lengthy periods of stasis that Ripley has undergone through the Alien series. In addition to these taglines, the theme of dreams and sleep continues with writer Edgar Allan Poe's "All that we see or seem, is but a dream within a dream," followed by a quote that drops the dream theme completely and simply states "War is hell" as said by American Civil War-era General Sherman. While the meaning behind these quotes and taglines remains a mystery, they should give plenty for fans to mull over as they ponder what a potential Alien 5 movie could involve.

Sigourney Weaver has addressed the prospect of Alien 5 and her potential return to the famous sci-fi franchise recently, with the actress declaring that she had doubts about bringing the Ripley character back. Speaking with Empire she said "I don't know. Ridley [Scott] has gone in a different direction. Maybe Ripley has done her bit. She deserves a rest."

Ridley Scott has diverted the franchise away from the Ripley character, going back to the beginnings of the Xenomorph with 2012's Prometheus which he then followed up with Alien: Covenant in 2017.

The closest we have ever gotten to a fifth Alien starring Ripley was a proposed movie by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp, who was confirmed as the director who would be helming Alien 5 back in 2015. Sadly, just as things were gaining momentum, the project was killed, leaving fans disappointed. With the work that Walter Hill is clearly putting into it now though, it is hard to imagine Alien 5 not happening at some point. This comes to us from AVP Galaxy.