Is Alien 5 back on the table? At the very least, there is a new idea floating around that would bring Sigourney Weaver back once more as Ellen Ripley. The question is, would the actress be willing to reprise her most iconic role? That is up for debate, but it is not an impossibility.

The idea of bringing Ripley back for another round of Xenomorph madness has been on the table for some time. During a recent interview, Sigourney Weaver addressed Alien 5 once again and revealed that franchise producer Walter Hill has a 50-page treatment for the movie. Hill showed the treatment to Weaver about a year and a half ago. No plot details were disclosed at this time. However, Weaver has her doubts about coming back. Here's what she had to say about it.

"I don't know. Ridley [Scott] has gone in a different direction. Maybe Ripley has done her bit. She deserves a rest."

Ridley Scott, who directed the original Alien, has been working on a series of prequels that started with 2012's Prometheus. Scott is currently hoping to get a sequel to 2017's Alien: Covenant underway that would once again "re-evolve" the series. But it is expected that this movie, should it move forward, would take place before the events of Alien, meaning that a fifth entry centered on Ripley could, in theory, move forward as well. But it seems unlikely at this point that one project in this universe could get off the ground, let alone two. And much of that has to do with Disney.

Last year, Disney closed its merger deal with Fox, putting the Mouse House in control of the franchise. Disney is famously not an R-rated studio. Not only that, but Covenant disappointed commercially and was met with a mixed response. That said, we haven't seen Ripley on screen since 1997's Alien: Resurrection, which is still considered by many to be the worst entry in the series. Bringing the character back could be a way to reignite interest in the franchise. Speaking a bit further about her relationship to the character in general, Sigourney Weaver had this to say.

"I've always felt she was such a partner. She is always in my stomach."

The closest we've come to Alien 5 happening was when District 9 director Neill Blomkamp pitched an idea for a story that would have ignored the events of Alien 3. Fox got excited about the project, with Sigourney Weaver onboard. Unfortunately, Blomkamp's Chappie bombed at the box office. That, coupled with Ridley Scott's desire to make Covenant dismantled the project. It seems Walter Hill decided to cook up an idea of his own in the time since that project wound up on the scrap heap. But if Sigourney Weaver was willing to sign on for Ghostbusters 3, why not Alien 5? Your move, Disney. This comes to us via Empire.